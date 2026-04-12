Undermanned Celtics pull off win over Magic in regular season finale

Apr 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Luka Garza (52) reacts during the second half against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

In a season full of unexpected wins, Game 82, which didn’t have any meaning for the Celtics turned out to be the most unexpected win of them all.

A severely undermanned Boston team — without its top nine players — pulled off an improbable 113-108 win over Orlando on Sunday.

The Celtics were led by the trio of Baylor Scheierman, Ron Harper Jr. and Luka Garza, who all delivered with big-time performances in a game that clearly meant more to them than it did to the Magic. Scheierman came through with 30 points, including six triples, four of those came in the third quarter.

Harper Jr. gave himself a great 26th birthday present as well, putting up 27 points on 10-for-20 shooting in the win.

Orlando’s loss now moves it to the eight seed, meaning it will now travel to Philadelphia for a Play-In game, with the winner coming to Boston for a first round playoff series next weekend.

While it wasn’t a night that Boston was expected to pull out a win, one thing was certain, a Joe Mazzulla coached team was going to play hard and that’s what they did.

The Cs hung around for a large part of the first quarter thanks to Harper Jr. starting off with a strong 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting.

Orlando did put together an 11-0 run to create some much needed separation in the closing minutes of the first to build a double digit lead. Franz Wagner led the way with eight points, and Jalen Suggs followed closely behind, burying a pair of triples in the opening frame.

The second quarter was where Boston’s lack of manpower came back to haunt it, especially shooting the ball. Boston shot just over 32% in the first half as a team, and 28% from deep. The Cs perhaps got a little trigger happy to try and make up for its lack of talent on the court too, shooting 25 threes in the first 24 minutes.

Scheierman did his best to keep pace with the Magic though, scoring 11 in the quarter to finish the half with 14 points. Scheierman also did a good job of getting to the line in the half, going 6-for-6 from the charity stripe. Boston as a whole did a good job from the line, shooting 17-for-17 in the first two quarters.

Suggs continued to shoot well from deep to keep Orlando from getting into any unnecessary trouble, hitting two more threes in the frame to head into the break with 14.

The Magic weren’t doing themselves any favors though, turning the ball over 11 times in the half, and Boston capitalized, scoring 15 points off turnovers.

Despite the mistakes, Orlando went into the break up nine.

Those same mistakes reemerged for the Magic in the third quarter, and this time the Celtics hit their shots too.

Boston exploded for a monster 42-point third quarter, with Scheierman leading the way with four triples to propel the Cs into the lead. Harper Jr. also added in 10 more points to bring his total up to 27 through three quarters.

Garza also provided some much needed help down low, scoring 20 through three.

For the Magic, they had nothing going in the third, scoring just 20 points in the quarter on 33% shooting from the floor. Orlando continued to turn the ball over as well, committing five in the frame.

As the fourth quarter began Orlando suddenly was facing a shocking loss, and now were looking at a road trip for the Play-In tournament, it snapped back to reality to potentially save its season.

The Magic ran off a 14-3 run as Paolo Banchero scored six to spark the much needed stretch. After leading by 16 with over eight minutes to go, Boston went ice cold, scoring just seven over the course of the next seven minutes of game time.

With over a minute to go, Boston still held a 108-105 lead, until Suggs buried his seventh three of the night to tie it.

But when you play with fire like Orlando did through three quarters, it tends to not end well, and the Magic found out the hard way. Garza received an inbound pass at the wing, turned around, and stuck a go-ahead three with just under 30 seconds remaining.

Orlando came up empty in its final possessions in a game it really needed as it will now head to Philadelphia for the No. 7 and No. 8 matchup.