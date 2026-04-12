James Hagens makes debut, records 1st NHL point as Bruins beat Blue Jackets

Apr 12, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Boston Bruins center Sean Kuraly (52) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images

It didn't take long for Bruins forward James Hagens to take advantage of his NHL opportunity. In fact, the 19-year-old needed just two periods, as Hagens recorded the secondary helper and the first point of his NHL career in his debut game on the way to a 3-2 Bruins win over the Blue Jackets on Sunday night.

The first in on the forecheck, Hagens' pressure ultimately led to a chip to Sean Kuraly, and then out to Henri Jokiharju for a blast through Jet Greaves.

With the point, Hagens became the 19th different Bruins skater since 2005 to record their first NHL point in their NHL debut.

In addition to the assist, Hagens finished with a shot on goal and plus-1 rating in 13:08 of time on ice for the Bruins.

But while Hagens getting on the board in Game 1 was an obvious headline in this game, it was the play of the fourth line that carried the Bruins to victory in this one. Led by Kuraly and his season-high three points, the Bruins formally earned two points in this game behind an absolute snipe from Mark Kastelic in the third period, which was his first goal since Feb. 4 in Florida.

And in goal, the Bruins got an absolutely gigantic performance out of backup netminder Joonas Korpisalo in what may be his final appearance of the year. Hit with 35 shots by Columbus shooters, Korpisalo finished the night with 33 saves, giving him his fifth-highest single-game save total of the season.

With their spot in the playoffs officially clinched last night with Detroit's loss to the Devils, the Bruins did opt to give some players a rest for this game. Up front, the Bruins sat Viktor Arvidsson, Tanner Jeannot, and Pavel Zacha. And on the backend, it was a much-needed night off for Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy.