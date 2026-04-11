Who Celtics can play in first round of NBA Playoffs

Apr 10, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Micah Peavy (14) tries to slow down Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

BOSTON — Joe Mazzulla isn’t one to be sentimental about his team’s accomplishments. When asked about awards or regular-season achievements, the Celtics head coach often mentions how he plans to address his team's shortfalls.

But after the Celtics thrashed the Pelicans to secure the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, Mazzulla’s tone shifted.

"You do have to have a sense of gratitude and perspective,” Mazzulla said. “I think in order to try to get better as a team throughout Sunday and the playoffs is having that perspective."

While the Celtics’ spot in the 2026 postseason is soldified, they still do not know who they will face in the first round. The first game of the NBA Play-In Tournament — taking place on at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14 — will determine which team will be the No. 7 seed and travel to Boston for the first two games of a best-of-seven series.

After all 30 NBA teams played Friday night, the Celtics would currently play the winner of the Magic-76ers game in Orlando. But with one more slate of regular-season action on Sunday, teams’ seedings could shift. The Raptors, who are currently the sixth seed in the conference, could drop into the play-in tournament if they lose to the Nets and the 76ers beat the Bucks.

Other scenarios could change exactly where the Magic, 76ers and Raptors finish in the final standings, but it is important to note that the Magic, 76ers and Raptors are the only three franchises the Celtics could face in the first round. Two of those three teams will play in a game to determine which one advances to Boston. It is not possible for the Hawks to be a play-in team and the Hornets and Heat are locked in as No. 9 and No. 10 seeds.

The Celtics have fared well against their potential first-round foes, sweeping the Raptors and splitting a four-game series with the 76ers. They have one more game against the Magic on Sunday, but are 2-1 against them entering their season finale.

Regardless of who Boston plays, Mazzulla will continue to refine his team’s process.

“The biggest difference is people don't really watch the regular season, and they watch the playoffs,” Mazzulla said. “So they think because they're watching it's the most important thing, as opposed to a regular season game in Detroit. So you still have to rebound, you have to get back on defense.

“The biggest one is, if you're down, you could be down 0-3, but it's really 10 possessions. I think that's when you have to fight for the perspective. You could be down, 0-2, and you're down 10 possessions because you didn't close a quarter the right way. You didn't start a quarter the right way. You missed a couple shots. And so, it's fighting for the understanding about regardless of where you're at, are we winning possessions? Can we get better at 10-to-15 possessions?”

Philadelphia star Joel Embiid has missed consecutive games due to appendicitis. He had surgery in Houston before returning to Philadelphia after a successful operation. It is unclear when — or if — Embiid will return to basketball this season, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

In the 2025 postseason, the Celtics defeated the Magic in five games in the first round. Orlando plays a physical style of basketball, keeping itself in games while imposing its will on its opponents. In its two wins against Orlando this season, Boston’s margin of victory was 6.5 points in two tightly contested games.