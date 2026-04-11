LISTEN LIVE

The truth about the Red Sox payroll

The financials in sports can get confusing, so we thought we’d try to give you the simplest truth about the Red Sox payroll.

Tony Massarotti
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 26: Chairman of the Boston Red Sox Tom Werner and principle owner John Henry walk on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on June 26, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MA – JUNE 26: Chairman of the Boston Red Sox Tom Werner and principle owner John Henry walk on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on June 26, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The financials in sports can get confusing, so we thought we'd try to give you the simplest truth about the Red Sox payroll.

According to this story by the Associated Press, the Red Sox began this season ranked 12th in Major League Baseball in cash spending. And so while it might seem like hyperbole when people say the Red Sox are operating like a mid-market team, the numbers actually bear that out. That ranking (again, 12th of the 30 teams) is precisely where the Sox the Sox finished 2025 ranked in cash spending according to spotrac, which lists all 32 major league teams here.

Now, if that confuses you amid reports that the Sox are currently into the luxury tax based on reports, that's understandable. But it's also true. So we're going to try to give you a quick primer here so you can understand the difference and how the Sox want you to think they're spending more than they are.

And the contract of Roman Anthony is probably the simplest way to do this.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox prepares for an at bat during the first inning of the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on March 30, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Last year, Anthony signed an eight-year contract worth $130 million, an average of $16.25 million per season. Years ago, when baseball implemented the luxury tax, owners and players agreed to a formula in which that average was used to calculate the luxury tax. So no matter how much he is actually being paid in any year, Anthony's luxury tax salary goes in at $16.25 million for every season from 2026 through 2033.

Now here's the catch:

Anthony's actual cash salaries in those years is different. This year, for instance, Anthony's actual salary is $2.625 million. That's a difference of $13.625 million for the number used to calculate the luxury tax. In short, the Sox get credited for paying Anthony $16.25 million when they're only paying him $2.625. And when you have a number of players signed to contracts that are back-loaded like Anthony's is - Ranger Suarez, for example, has an average salary of $26 million though he will actually be paid only $10 million in cash in 2026 - there can be a major discrepancy in the cash payroll and the tax payroll.

Combined, based on the luxury tax formula, the Sox are payring Anthony and Suarez $42.25 million this year. In reality, they are only actually paying them $12.625 million. That's a massive difference. So the next time someone tries to tell you the Sox are paying the luxury tax, remember that it's chump change compared to what the luxury tax number suggests.

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 5: Pitcher Ranger Suarez #55 of the Boston Red Sox leaves the mound after giving up three run during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park on April 5, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 5: Pitcher Ranger Suarez #55 of the Boston Red Sox leaves the mound after giving up three run during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park on April 5, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The point? Don't believe the funny numbers. Focus on the cash. The last time the Sox won the World Series, in 2018, they ranked first in MLB in cash spending. In 2013, they ranked third. They have gone from the top of baseball to the middle, mostly by eliminating what we llike to call the megadeal - the long-term, $200+ million contracts awarded to star players.

Currently, there are 37 contracts in all of major league baseball valued at $175 million or greater. They Red Sox don't have any of them. That's right, zero. The biggest Red Sox contract belongs to ace Garrett Crochet, who just began a six-year, $170 million that ranks 39th in total value.

This is the real reason Rafael Devers is no longer a member of the Red Sox. The same is true of Mokkie Betts and, to a certain dgeree, Alex Bregman.

One final note: When Anthony reaches the end of his deal in 2033, his actual cash salary will be $29.625 million and the Red Sox will still be charged only the $16.25 million average against the luxury tax. At that point, they'll actually be paying more than reported number. But before you give the Sox credit for that, remember:

Between now and then, they will likely eliminate contracts elsewhere to account for that difference.

Boston Red Soxjohn henrypayrollranking
Tony MassarottiEditor
Tony Massarotti is the co-host of the number 1 afternoon-drive show, Felger & Mazz, on 98.5 The Sports Hub. He is a lifelong Bostonian who has been covering sports in Boston for the last 20 years. Tony worked for the Boston Herald from 1989-2008. He has been twice voted by his peers as the Massachusetts sportswriter of the year (2000, 2008) and has authored five books, including the New York times best-selling memoirs of David Ortiz, entitled “Big Papi.” A graduate of Waltham High School and Tufts University, he lives in the Boston area with his wife, Natalie, and their two sons. Tony is also the host of The Baseball Hour, which airs Monday to Friday 6pm-7pm right before most Red Sox games from April through October. The Baseball Hour offers a full inside look at the Boston Red Sox, the AL East, and all top stories from around the MLB (Major League Baseball).
Related Stories
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 8: Pitcher Sonny Gray #54 of the Boston Red Sox tips his cap to the fans as he leaves the game during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park on April 8, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
MLBSo far, Sonny Gray might be saving the Red SoxTony Massarotti
Sonny Gray's reliability: Pitcher Sonny Gray #54 of the Boston Red Sox is congratulated in the dugout after coming out of the game during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park on April 8, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.
MLBSonny Gray’s reliability just what Sox need, says Tom CaronAdam 12
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 02: Justin Slaten #63 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on October 02, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
MLBRed Sox place yet another pitcher on ILMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect