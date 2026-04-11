BOSTON, MA – JUNE 26: Chairman of the Boston Red Sox Tom Werner and principle owner John Henry walk on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on June 26, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The financials in sports can get confusing, so we thought we'd try to give you the simplest truth about the Red Sox payroll.

According to this story by the Associated Press, the Red Sox began this season ranked 12th in Major League Baseball in cash spending. And so while it might seem like hyperbole when people say the Red Sox are operating like a mid-market team, the numbers actually bear that out. That ranking (again, 12th of the 30 teams) is precisely where the Sox the Sox finished 2025 ranked in cash spending according to spotrac, which lists all 32 major league teams here.

Now, if that confuses you amid reports that the Sox are currently into the luxury tax based on reports, that's understandable. But it's also true. So we're going to try to give you a quick primer here so you can understand the difference and how the Sox want you to think they're spending more than they are.

And the contract of Roman Anthony is probably the simplest way to do this.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox prepares for an at bat during the first inning of the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on March 30, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Last year, Anthony signed an eight-year contract worth $130 million, an average of $16.25 million per season. Years ago, when baseball implemented the luxury tax, owners and players agreed to a formula in which that average was used to calculate the luxury tax. So no matter how much he is actually being paid in any year, Anthony's luxury tax salary goes in at $16.25 million for every season from 2026 through 2033.

Now here's the catch:

Anthony's actual cash salaries in those years is different. This year, for instance, Anthony's actual salary is $2.625 million. That's a difference of $13.625 million for the number used to calculate the luxury tax. In short, the Sox get credited for paying Anthony $16.25 million when they're only paying him $2.625. And when you have a number of players signed to contracts that are back-loaded like Anthony's is - Ranger Suarez, for example, has an average salary of $26 million though he will actually be paid only $10 million in cash in 2026 - there can be a major discrepancy in the cash payroll and the tax payroll.

Combined, based on the luxury tax formula, the Sox are payring Anthony and Suarez $42.25 million this year. In reality, they are only actually paying them $12.625 million. That's a massive difference. So the next time someone tries to tell you the Sox are paying the luxury tax, remember that it's chump change compared to what the luxury tax number suggests.

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 5: Pitcher Ranger Suarez #55 of the Boston Red Sox leaves the mound after giving up three run during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park on April 5, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The point? Don't believe the funny numbers. Focus on the cash. The last time the Sox won the World Series, in 2018, they ranked first in MLB in cash spending. In 2013, they ranked third. They have gone from the top of baseball to the middle, mostly by eliminating what we llike to call the megadeal - the long-term, $200+ million contracts awarded to star players.

Currently, there are 37 contracts in all of major league baseball valued at $175 million or greater. They Red Sox don't have any of them. That's right, zero. The biggest Red Sox contract belongs to ace Garrett Crochet, who just began a six-year, $170 million that ranks 39th in total value.

This is the real reason Rafael Devers is no longer a member of the Red Sox. The same is true of Mokkie Betts and, to a certain dgeree, Alex Bregman.

One final note: When Anthony reaches the end of his deal in 2033, his actual cash salary will be $29.625 million and the Red Sox will still be charged only the $16.25 million average against the luxury tax. At that point, they'll actually be paying more than reported number. But before you give the Sox credit for that, remember: