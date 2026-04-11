Revolution earn second straight shutout win, 1-0 over D.C. United

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (April 11, 2026) – The New England Revolution (3-3-0; 9 pts.) remain perfect at home to open the 2026 campaign, winning their third straight game at Gillette Stadium with a 1-0 victory over D.C. United (2-4-0; 6 pts) on Saturday night. Midfielder Alhassan Yusuf provided the winning goal for New England, assisted by Dor Turgeman and Will Sands, while goalkeeper Matt Turner made five saves en route to the team's second consecutive clean sheet.

D.C. United opened the match on the front foot, firing a shot from outside the 18-yard box that ricocheted off the left post three minutes into the contest. New England responded with its first chance of the match in the 12th minute, as forward/winger Luca Langoni carried the ball centrally and curled a left-footed effort toward goal, forcing D.C. goalkeeper Sean Johnson to punch it clear.

With 10 minutes remaining in the opening stanza, the Revolution broke the deadlock as Yusuf tallied his second goal of the 2026 season. Revolution captain Carles Gil whipped a cross to the left side of the field, connecting with Sands. The left back chest-controlled the ball to Turgeman, who used the outside of his right foot to set up Yusuf for a one-touch finish. The Israeli international collected his second assist of the campaign, the third of his MLS career.

The visiting side tested New England’s defensive line to start the second half. Off a set-piece opportunity in the 54th minute, D.C. United created a dangerous chance, lofting a ball into the box where defender Brayan Ceballos blocked Aaron Herrera's scissor-kick attempt. D.C. United nearly equalized once again off a corner, as the back-post service redirection went just wide.

New England regained momentum on a set-piece opportunity, as striker Griffin Yow crossed a ball into the box to find the head of Turgeman at the near post, but the shot was stopped by the outstretched arm of Johnson. Homegrown defender Peyton Miller, who entered the game as a 60th-minute substitute, nearly doubled the Revolution's lead in the 85th minute, but his shot rattled off the left side of the goal.

Turner kept the Revolution ahead with a crucial save in second-half stoppage time, making a kick save to keep the visitors off the scoresheet. The veteran shot-stopper recorded five saves in New England's second shutout of the season, improving his all-time record against D.C. United to 9-1-2 with four clean sheets.