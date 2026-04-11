LISTEN LIVE

Revolution earn second straight shutout win, 1-0 over D.C. United

The Revs won their third straight match at Gillette Stadium, remaining undefeated at home.

Sports Hub Staff
FOXBOROUGH, MA - APRIL 11: Alhassan Yusuf #80 of the New England Revolution celebrates his goal against D.C. United during the first half at Gillette Stadium on April 11, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.(Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
Winslow Townson/Getty Images

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (April 11, 2026) – The New England Revolution (3-3-0; 9 pts.) remain perfect at home to open the 2026 campaign, winning their third straight game at Gillette Stadium with a 1-0 victory over D.C. United (2-4-0; 6 pts) on Saturday night. Midfielder Alhassan Yusuf provided the winning goal for New England, assisted by Dor Turgeman and Will Sands, while goalkeeper Matt Turner made five saves en route to the team's second consecutive clean sheet.

D.C. United opened the match on the front foot, firing a shot from outside the 18-yard box that ricocheted off the left post three minutes into the contest. New England responded with its first chance of the match in the 12th minute, as forward/winger Luca Langoni carried the ball centrally and curled a left-footed effort toward goal, forcing D.C. goalkeeper Sean Johnson to punch it clear.

With 10 minutes remaining in the opening stanza, the Revolution broke the deadlock as Yusuf tallied his second goal of the 2026 season. Revolution captain Carles Gil whipped a cross to the left side of the field, connecting with Sands. The left back chest-controlled the ball to Turgeman, who used the outside of his right foot to set up Yusuf for a one-touch finish. The Israeli international collected his second assist of the campaign, the third of his MLS career.

The visiting side tested New England’s defensive line to start the second half. Off a set-piece opportunity in the 54th minute, D.C. United created a dangerous chance, lofting a ball into the box where defender Brayan Ceballos blocked Aaron Herrera's scissor-kick attempt. D.C. United nearly equalized once again off a corner, as the back-post service redirection went just wide.

New England regained momentum on a set-piece opportunity, as striker Griffin Yow crossed a ball into the box to find the head of Turgeman at the near post, but the shot was stopped by the outstretched arm of Johnson. Homegrown defender Peyton Miller, who entered the game as a 60th-minute substitute, nearly doubled the Revolution's lead in the 85th minute, but his shot rattled off the left side of the goal.

Turner kept the Revolution ahead with a crucial save in second-half stoppage time, making a kick save to keep the visitors off the scoresheet. The veteran shot-stopper recorded five saves in New England's second shutout of the season, improving his all-time record against D.C. United to 9-1-2 with four clean sheets.

Note: Press release originally distributed by the New England Revolution, with light editing conducted for style and formatting purposes.

DC UnitedNew England Revolution
Sports Hub StaffAuthor
Related Stories
Apr 14, 2026; Pawtucket, RI, USA; New England Revolution defender Andrew Farrell (88) celebrates scoring a goal against the Rhode Island FC during the shootout period with goalkeeper Donovan Parisian (33) at the US Open Cup match at Centreville Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
MLSRevolution advance to Round of 16 in US Open Cup with win over Rhode Island FCSports Hub Staff
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 21: Keegan Hughes #5 of New England Revolution looks on during the first half of the match against Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on February 21, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
MLSRevolution loan defender Keegan Hughes to Birmingham Legion FCSports Hub Staff
Apr 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution defender Mamadou Fofana (2) celebrates his goal with his teammates during the second half against CF Montréal at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
MLSRECAP: Revolution blank CF Montréal 3-0 for 1st shutout of 2026Sports Hub Staff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect