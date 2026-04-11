Sturm hints at sticking with Swayman for back-to-back in Columbus

The Boston Bruins still haven't clinched a playoff spot with two games left in the regular season, the first of which is the second leg of a back-to-back in Columbus. And considering the growing magnitude of the situation, head coach Marco Sturm sounds willing to stick with his No. 1 goaltender in what's quickly feeling like a must-win situation.

Jeremy Swayman has a good chance to get the call in goal on Sunday against the Blue Jackets, based on Sturm's postgame comments after a tough-to-swallow defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden. Swayman gave up the tying goal through the five-hole midway through the third period, then Tampa's Emil Lillegren buried a rebound to lift the Lightning to victory with just 1:35 left in regulation. Swayman went 6-for-7 stopping high-danger shots (.857); for context, the Islanders' Ilya Sorokin leads the league with a high-danger save percentage of .869. He stopped 9 of 10 medium-danger shots, according to Natural Stat Trick; they presumably counted Brandon Hagel's breakaway on the first goal as a medium-danger chance, as Swayman had a clean look and the puck trickled through his pads.

It's hard to blame Swayman for the Lilleberg goal. The puck deflected just before reaching Swayman's pad, leading to the rebound, and Lilleberg was able to scoop up the loose puck and swing around to an open-net look for an easy flip-in. The Bruins struggled to clear the puck out of their own end for much of the game whenever they got hemmed in there, and it really caught up to them late.

Despite all that, Sturm reiterated his confidence in Swayman to be the last line of defense for the Bruins, even for a second straight day. The points are growing more precious by the day, and while the Bruins still have extremely high odds to make the playoffs, they slipped from just under 99% to 96.2% after the loss, per MoneyPuck. So, while Sturm noted that it's too early to make any determinations on his Sunday lineup--including whether top prospect James Hagens would get in for his NHL debut--when asked if the situation called for considering Swayman in Columbus, he sounded prepared to lean on his No. 1 netminder until the B's get over the finish line.

"Yeah, absolutely. I mean, he's our best guy," Sturm said. "He's our best goalie all year long, and in those big moments we need our best guys."

A visibly frustrated Swayman continued to echo what's become a familiar refrain for him and for the team when the going gets tough: get back up and start a new day. That's all they can do, so that's all they need to focus on heading into Columbus.

"It's important for us to stay in the moment at this point, and I think we have a really good locker room that does that," Swayman said after the game. "We have great leadership. We have a very mature mindset with that. It's important for us to keep going. All you can focus on is another game."

As of this writing, the New York Islanders have already lost to the Ottawa Senators in regulation, meaning the Bruins can clinch a playoff spot if the Detroit Red Wings also lose in regulation on Saturday night against the Winnipeg Jets. That would afford Sturm and the Bruins the breathing room they seem to need, as the screws slowly tighten with 80 games in the books and the playoffs still (technically) in the balance.

The B's certainly shouldn't dwell on the past, because that doesn't do any good for anyone. The five straight losses are in the rearview mirror now. But they do need to try their best to correct the mistakes that doomed them in Saturday's loss, namely their sloppy defensive zone breakout attempts. They also struggled with indecisiveness in the offensive zone, often forcing no-chance pass attempts through traffic and settling for low-percentage shot attempts. But it was their play in their own end and the neutral zone that did them in against the Lightning.