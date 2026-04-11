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Celtics bring back familiar face just in time for playoffs

The C’s are bringing back a player they traded two years ago, shoring up the end of their bench before the start of the playoffs.

Matt Dolloff
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 01: Dalano Banton #45 of the Boston Celtics dribbles against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at TD Garden on November 01, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Pacers 155-104. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are making a late addition to their roster just before the end of the regular season, and it's a name that should be familiar to fans that have followed along over the past 2-3 years.

Fresh off clinching the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with Friday's win over the Pelicans, the Celtics are bringing back point guard Dalano Banton. The team confirmed Saturday afternoon that they've signed Banton to a standard NBA contract, getting the roster to the maximum 15 playoff-eligible players.

Perhaps more importantly, inking the Banton contract on Saturday keeps the C's below the luxury tax--barely. According to Keith Smith, the Celtics are under the tax by $11,000. Getting under the aprons, and ultimately under the tax altogether, were clear priorities for Brad Stevens and the front office, and they've officially accomplished that for the season. This is the second contract Banton has signed with the Celtics this season. He returned to Boston for a 10-day deal in February and played three games, averaging only five minutes on the floor. He also played for the Los Angeles Clippers earlier in the 2025-26 season.

The Celtics originally signed Banton before the 2023-24 campaign, and ultimately sent him to the Portland Trail Blazers for a traded player exception. Banton unexpectedly took flight in Portland, averaging 16.7 points per game in his stint with the Blazers two years ago, easily the best mark of his career for any individual stint with a team.

Banton followed that up with a career-high 67 games for Portland in the 2024-25 season. He joined the Dallas Mavericks on an Exhibit 10 deal during training camp, but didn't sign an NBA contract until he joined the Clippers in early February.

Adding Banton back to the end of the bench gives the Celtics an NBA-ready player on reserve, in case they end up dealing with injuries in the backcourt during the playoffs. If and when he makes it on the floor in a playoff game, it likely means it's going very well or very poorly for the C's, no in-between.

Boston Celticsdalano banton
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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