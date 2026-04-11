Celtics bring back familiar face just in time for playoffs

The Boston Celtics are making a late addition to their roster just before the end of the regular season, and it's a name that should be familiar to fans that have followed along over the past 2-3 years.

Fresh off clinching the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with Friday's win over the Pelicans, the Celtics are bringing back point guard Dalano Banton. The team confirmed Saturday afternoon that they've signed Banton to a standard NBA contract, getting the roster to the maximum 15 playoff-eligible players.

Perhaps more importantly, inking the Banton contract on Saturday keeps the C's below the luxury tax--barely. According to Keith Smith, the Celtics are under the tax by $11,000. Getting under the aprons, and ultimately under the tax altogether, were clear priorities for Brad Stevens and the front office, and they've officially accomplished that for the season. This is the second contract Banton has signed with the Celtics this season. He returned to Boston for a 10-day deal in February and played three games, averaging only five minutes on the floor. He also played for the Los Angeles Clippers earlier in the 2025-26 season.

The Celtics originally signed Banton before the 2023-24 campaign, and ultimately sent him to the Portland Trail Blazers for a traded player exception. Banton unexpectedly took flight in Portland, averaging 16.7 points per game in his stint with the Blazers two years ago, easily the best mark of his career for any individual stint with a team.

Banton followed that up with a career-high 67 games for Portland in the 2024-25 season. He joined the Dallas Mavericks on an Exhibit 10 deal during training camp, but didn't sign an NBA contract until he joined the Clippers in early February.