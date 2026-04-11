Bruins blow late lead, lose 2-1 to Lightning in regulation

The Boston Bruins are still searching for that elusive playoff clincher.

After coughing up their 1-0 lead in the third period, the B's fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning by a 2-1 final in regulation on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden. Tampa defenseman Emil Lilleberg scooped up a rebound and flipped home the puck for the game-winner with just 1:35 in regulation, as sloppy breakout attempts finally doomed the Bruins after an afternoon filled with them.

After coming up empty-handed for points, the B's need regulation losses by the Detroit Red Wings and one of the New York Islanders or Philadelphia Flyers in order to clinch a playoff spot before they head to Columbus for a Sunday showdown with the Blue Jackets.

Morgan Geekie scored the lone goal for the Bruins, who still have two games left in the regular season without their playoff spot sealed, despite an extremely high probability to get there. B's goaltender Jeremy Swayman stopped 22 of 24 Lightning shots (.917) on the afternoon.

The teams battled to a scoreless draw in the first period, and neither team committed a penalty. Boston was able to gain consistent entry into the Tampa Bay zone, but couldn't consistently generate high-quality scoring opportunities. The Bruins led the Lightning 17-11 in shot attempts in the first, but were edged out 5-4 in shots on goal and 4-3 in high-danger chances.

It was in the second period that the B's finally broke the seal, and it would've been a tough break if they didn't finish the opportunity Geekie had. The Bruins winger streaked up ice and defenseman Charlie McAvoy hit him with a perfect stretch pass to spring him for a breakaway, and Geekie simply rocketed his shot past Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to put the B's on top 1-0. The goal was Geekie's 38th of the season, and fourth in his last two games after he netted a hat trick on Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.

With the assist, McAvoy reached 50 in a season for the first time in his career, extending his career-best point total to 61.

Through two periods, the Lightning were still outshooting the Bruins 13-12, but the Bruins continued to get clean zone entries and fire more than enough pucks in the direction of the net, for a 44-24 edge in attempts. Swayman shut the door on them over the first 40 minutes, logging five high-danger saves.

It proved to be not quite enough, as missed opportunities and defensive zone mistakes finally caught up to the Bruins in the third period. Less than a minute after the Bruins’ Fraser Minten whiffed on a golden opportunity right in front, the Lightning’s Brandon Hagel got a breakaway of his own and beat Swayman through the five-hole for the tying goal. The Bruins struggled to clear the puck out of their own end prior to the Lilleberg goal, leaving their net-front defense vulnerable.