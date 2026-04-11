Bruins offer latest on a potential James Hagens debut

The Bruins just need to win to get in.

That win, however, has been tough to come by. Again, a single win Saturday would've sealed the deal for the Bruins and put them in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. But on the wrong end of a 2-1 score Saturday, the Bruins will instead have to look to clinch outside of TD Garden on Sunday in Columbus.

But after another flat performance, and with Boston's winless streak now at five games (0-3-2), could it be time for the Bruins to throw James Hagens into action?

First-year Bruins head coach Marco Sturm was asked that very question in the immediate aftermath of the Black and Gold's latest setback.

"I don't know," Sturm said following the loss. "I'm just not there yet. I gotta look at some video today and decide tomorrow. And we'll go from there."

By now, nobody seems to know exactly what the plan is between the Bruins and Hagens. If either party knows, it's clear that they're not going to share it, and we're all going to find out together in due time. Now, Hagens has signed the his entry-level deal, meaning that the year has been burnt. There's no games played threshold or anything when it comes to the 2025-26 year of that deal. It's been burnt. Torched. Fried. To a crisp. Over and done with. So, with that in mind, it does make sense to play Hagens before the playoffs, which seems pressing with the Bruins down to just two regular-season games following Saturday's contest in Boston.

But this feels like the exact kind of scenario Sturm wanted to avoid when it came to potentially pressing the proverbial Hagens button and throwing him in the lineup.

Throughout this process, Sturm has been quick to mention that he does not want the team to put the 19-year-old Hagens in a spot that embarrasses him or potentially exposes him as wholly unready for the moment. He's even noted that if and when Hagens does fail, that the media will be the first to throw the prospect under the bus (pretty sure he was half-kidding there, but we'll never know).

Putting Hagens into the lineup with the playoff fate still in the air would certainly magnify things, especially with the Bruins on the road and away from their own barn.

"I really want him to play, but I gotta feel comfortable doing it," Sturm said following Friday's practice. "I’m trying to do the best I can to make the right decision for this team, this organization, and of course for James. I do want him to play.”

With Hagens not considered an option for Saturday's game, and with Lukas Reichel reassigned to AHL Providence on Friday, the Bruins turned to Mikey Eyssimont for another rotation through Boston's third line. Skating with Marat Khusnutdinov and Fraser Minten, Eyssimont finished with one shot and one takeaway in 10:50 of time on ice. His post-Olympic break run now features one assist in 10 games, and with the Bruins having posted a 4-4-2 record with Eyssimont in their lineup post-Olympics.

“I liked ‘em, actually," Sturm, who gave the line an O-zone draw with under three minutes left in what was a then-tied contest, said when asked about the performance of his third line following the loss. "[Minten] had two Grade-A chances.

"But overall they didn’t give up much, so I didn’t mind them.”

Beyond the third line, though, it was another stuck-in-the-mud offensive showing of just 20 shots as a team. That would indicate that the B's are in need of someone with the skill, speed, and vision that Hagens possesses. Even if he's as green as can be.

Without a morning skate on Sunday, any lineup changes for the head-to-head with the Blue Jackets will likely drop about 90 minutes or so before the game.