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WR Cyrus Allen has top 30 visit with Patriots

Cincinnati wide receiver Cyrus Allen has met with the New England Patriots, according to SI’s Arye Pulli. Who is Cyrus Allen? Last season, Allen finished his senior year at Cincinnati…

Ryan Garvin
Nov 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) makes a catch against Utah Utes cornerback Smith Snowden (2) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Nov 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) makes a catch against Utah Utes cornerback Smith Snowden (2) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Cincinnati wide receiver Cyrus Allen has met with the New England Patriots, according to SI's Arye Pulli.

Who is Cyrus Allen?

Last season, Allen finished his senior year at Cincinnati with a Big 12 leading 13 touchdowns. He also had 674 receiving yards on 51 receptions. His first two years of college football were spent at Louisiana Tech followed by a year at Texas A&M.

He measures at 5-foot-11 and weighs in at 180 lbs. The consensus big board has Allen being drafted at pick 199.

The Patriots currently hold four picks in the 6th round: 191, 198, 202, and 212.

"Exceptional route technician who sinks his hips fluidly out of breaks and uses tempo changes to create clean separation windows against man coverage," writes NFL Draft Buzz.

Along with the Patriots and Jets, Allen is expected to visit with the Dolphins, Buccaneers, and Falcons.

"Allen has elements to improve on as a route-runner, but his sudden acceleration and top-end speed create separation on a consistent basis. He’s a menace on go routes and slot fades," writes NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

Based on where he is mocked to go, Cyrus Allen could be a late draft, diamond-in-the-rough pick for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Patriots.

Keep up to date with all of the Patriots top 30 visits with Alex Barth's top 30 local and visit tracker.

Cyrus AllenNew England PatriotsNFLNFL Draft
Ryan GarvinWriter
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