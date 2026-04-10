Patriots top 30 and local visit tracker

With the NFL Draft now less than two weeks away, the final stages of the pre-draft process are wrapping up. That includes top 30 visits, where prospects visit teams for in-person meetings.

'Top 30' doesn't directly refer to where a player may be chosen in the draft. The number simply refers to the fact that teams are allowed to have up to 30 players visit their facility during the pre-draft process (players who are deemed 'local prospect' based on hometown or college are excluded from that limit). The list might not reflect the top 30 players on a team's board, but rather players they simply feel they need more information on.

Unlike visits during pro days, workouts are not allowed top 30 visits. Teams can speak with the player, and also do follow-up medical checks.

Teams won't take every player they have a top-30 visit with. Of their 27 reported top 30 visits last year, two ended up being drafted by the Patriots (Will Campbell and Kyle Williams). However, they can be a good indication of what players the team wants to learn more about or what kinds of players/positions they're planning on targeting in the draft.

Not all top 30 visits get reported, but more than half of the Patriots' visits have been reported so far. Here's who we know, sorted by position...

Quarterbacks

Jalon Daniels, Kansas (Source)

"Sixth-year senior who was unable to live up to the promise shown earlier in his career. Daniels hasn’t shown the ability to consistently dissect defenses and win with accuracy from the pocket. He has a decent arm but lacks consistent mechanics, timing and three-level ball placement. The vast majority of his interceptions were due to a lack of coverage recognition. Daniels’ running ability helps, but he appears ill-prepared for an NFL passing game." (via NFL.com)

Projection: Late Day 3/UDFA

Running backs

Adam Randall, Clemson (Source)

"Randall, a former wide receiver, is new to his position, but his blend of size, top-end speed and pass-catching ability make him an intriguing prospect. He's an upright long-strider with surprising one-cut quickness and home-run potential. He doesn’t run with pro-level rhythm, recognition or timing, but improvement awaits. He’s willful once he’s downhill, using balance and force to maximize yardage after collisions. His receiving skills create mismatches against man coverage and allow for alignment versatility. Randall is still raw, but RBs with his size, speed and route skill are rare. He offers value as a developmental option with RB2 upside in a zone-heavy scheme." (via NFL.com)

Projection: Mid-Day 3

Kaelon Black, Indiana (Source)

"'Get what is blocked' runner with good size and above-average aggression as a finisher. Black split carries in Indiana’s downhill attack and generally kept the run on its designed track. He lacks ideal burst and utilizes too many stutter-steps in processing the run lane while headed to the hole. He’s not elusive inside but will add yards with his tackle-breaking and fall-forward running style. Black is a grinder with below-average third-down value, but he could create competition for a RB3/4 role in camp." (via NFL.com)

Projection: Mid-Day 3

Wide receivers

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M (Source)

"Concepcion offers immediate burst and separation into space. He’s elusive in beating press and getting into breaks with minimum damage from handsy coverage. While he has a one-speed approach, he can snap off routes with alarming suddenness, making him extremely difficult to match at leveraged break points. He’s instinctive against zone. He’s also a nightmare for man coverage on choice routes and near the goal line. He’s quicker than fast, with more value on utility throws utilizing run after catch. Concepcion’s ability to quickly uncover should be very appealing to teams with spotty protection and a young quarterback." (via NFL.com)

Projection: Top 40

De’Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss (Source)

"Long-striding, vertical-access wideout with steady play and production. Stribling has good size and early acceleration to climb over the top of coverage but lacks short-area quickness to gain separation underneath. His downfield ball skills are above average but he struggles to consistently carve out catch space and fight through contested-catch contact for tight-coverage wins. He has legit speed after the catch once he finds open grass. He’s also one of the most competitive run blockers in the WR class. Stribling projects as an immediate WR4 who could eventually work his way into a starting role." (via NFL.com)

Projection: Late Day 2-Early Day 3

Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati (Source)

"A big-bodied target, Cameron is a physical presence on the outside and has above-average ball skills (1.4 percent drop rate). He is an adequate athlete, by NFL standards, who tracks the ball well at every level and tramples defensive backs after the catch. However, nuance is missing from his route inventory. He gives away too many indicators and doesn’t have the stop/start burst to easily uncover. Overall, Cameron plays well through contact and has functional strength and ball-winning size, but his struggle in separating and avoiding contested windows will be a limiting factor. Though he has traits that intrigue NFL teams, development time is needed." (via The Beast/The Athletic)

Projection: Late Day 3

Tight ends

Oscar Delp, Georgia (Source)

"Delp is a fluid athlete with the forward lean, short-area quickness and pure speed to beat linebackers on intermediate routes. His soft hands and smooth catch skills show up on the move, though his short arms and inconsistent finish through contact limit his reliability. He has enough toughness and technique to help in the run game as he improves his strength. Delp projects as a Day 3 prospect with three-down potential and untapped upside as a pass catcher." (via NFL.com)

Projection: Day 2

Offensive line

T Max Iheanachor, Arizona State (Source)

"An ascending, traits-heavy tackle prospect, Iheanachor is a former high school hooper and late-comer to football. He has good length and excellent lean mass. His hands and footwork need refinement, but his range and play strength should translate to any run scheme. There is work to do with pass-protection technique, but strong performances against Texas Tech’s rush duo last season and at the Senior Bowl suggest Iheanachor might be more game-ready than I previously anticipated. In a year light on high-end tackles, Iheanachor’s measurables, athleticism and upside could push him up the board." (via NFL.com)

Projection: Top 40

T Travis Burke, Memphis (Source)

"Burke is a tall tackle with plus drive-blocking talent for his body type. He uses flexible hips and ankles, along with well-placed hands, to create leverage at the point of attack. He finishes blocks with good aggression when the opportunity arises. A lack of short-area quickness limits his range as a run blocker and in pass protection. He’s scheme-dependent in the run game and will need help managing NFL edge speed, but strong hands allow for longer sustained control when he lands cleanly. There are areas of concern that might not be coachable, but Burke’s length and demeanor work in his favor." (via NFL.com)

Projection: Early Day 3

G Jeremiah Wright, Auburn (Source)

"Wright is a ground-and-pound right guard with excellent power at the point of attack. There are concerns about his hand placement and pass protection, though. He has the size/power to go head-to-head in NFL gap and power concepts, playing with a nasty finisher’s demeanor. However, average instincts and a lack of foot quickness leave him vulnerable to athletic rushers and gaming fronts. Wright is a limited athlete with inconsistencies that might not be correctable but he’s tough, strong and has pro-ready traits that should make him a Day 3 pick." (via NFL.com)

Projection: Mid-Day 3

Defensive line

Kayden McDonald, Ohio State (Source)

"A talented run defender, McDonald plays with natural leverage and rattles pads with his initial contact. He’s quick to locate ball-carriers, play off of blocks and rally to the action. His technique is a bit underdeveloped and he’s not a natural drain-clogger against double teams, but he still managed an unusually high tackle rate as an interior defender. Quicker hand strikes should allow for more efficient reps and earlier wins at the point. He offers limited rush value, so his money will be made by giving grief to centers and guards as an even-front nose tackle with starting potential." (via NFL.com)

Projection: Top 40

EDGE rushers

Zion Young, Missouri (Source)

"Long, well-built edge rusher with the size, strength and temperament engineered for trench battles at the next level. Young is a fiery alpha who brings immense energy to the field and locker room. He majors in block destruction using base power and aggression to play through opponents. He extends and locks out as an edge-setter and sheds when needed, but his pursuit speed and range are average. He has the power to bull rush or drive through edges, but lacks instincts and variety in his rush approach. His NFL pressure production will lag behind without better go-to moves and counters. Young’s physical tools and rugged demeanor give him a chance to be an instant run-stopping upgrade with average rush." (via NFL.com)

Projection: Top 40

R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma (Source)

"Twitched-up rush linebacker whose lack of size and length at the point of attack could be offset by his rush talent. Thomas has added good mass over the years but still gets engulfed and displaced by big, downhill blockers. He’s more dangerous on the move, slipping into gaps and disrupting edges before they’re set. He’s an explosive speed rusher with the ability to shave the edge tightly or create surprising push with leverage and speed-to-power conversion. He needs to improve his hand work to create openings and counter long, athletic tackles with quick pass slides. Thomas should benefit from a wider alignment as an odd-front edge with the potential to earn a starting job within his first two seasons." (via NFL.com)

Projection: 2nd round

Romello Height, Texas Tech (Source)

"An edge defender with a lean, angular frame, Height will need a heavy dose of weight-room work to compete at the pro level. His rush is fast and relentless. He uses long strides to challenge at the top and can leap inside the protection. However, his lack of play strength and contact balance allow blockers to bounce him around. Height needs to improve his skill level and refine his approach if he’s going to make an impact as a designated pass rusher, but he has the talent to cause some chaos in the pocket." (via NFL.com)

Projection: 3rd round

George Gumbs Jr., Florida (Source)

"Late bloomer with work to do to convert potential into production. Gumbs’ attitude and work ethic have propelled him through multiple position changes (WR/TE/Edge) and a successful leap from Northern Illinois to Florida. Everything he does as a run defender and pass rusher should improve with additional technique work. He’s tough and competitive versus the run, but the ceiling might be average. As a rusher, he’s collected a catalog of openers and counters but is still working on their setup and execution to get to quarterbacks. He has an eventual-starter ceiling with an average-backup floor, but his traits and mentality make him worthy of a Day 3 pick." (via NFL.com)

Projection: Mid-Day 3

Linebackers

Khalil Jacobs, Missouri (Source)

"With his smaller, cut-up frame, Jacobs looks more like a safety than a linebacker. He has a tough time disengaging once locked up by blockers, but what he lacks in desired size and length, he makes up for with speed to the football. His read-react eyes are still developing, and better anticipation will allow him to make more plays driving downhill and in coverage. Despite not being a full-time starter, he was voted a 2025 team captain, and his passionate leadership was obvious to anyone around the program. Overall, Jacobs has limitations that will cap his role, but his pursuit talent and competitive energy will allow him to compete for a sub package and special teams role in the NFL." (via The Beast/The Athletic)

Projection: UDFA

Cornerbacks

Karon Prunty, Wake Forest (Source)

Bigger cornerback listed at 6-foot-2, 192 pounds. Five years of significant experience between Kansas (2020), North Carolina A&T (2022-2024), and Wake Forest (2025). Made the jump back to FBS and Power Four football last year and didn't miss a beat, was named third-team All-ACC. Ran a 4.45 40 and 6.82 3-cone at his pro day.

Projection: UDFA

Safeties

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo (Source)

"Long, downhill safety capable of bolstering a team’s run defense and playing enforcer over the middle. McNeil-Warren is most valuable when playing near the line of scrimmage or in robber positioning. He anticipates well in coverage and is quick to close on receivers but will need to be protected by scheme to prevent speed mismatches. He’s urgent in run support and has a feel for slipping blocks/meeting runners early in the carry. He’s a rangy tackler, but needs to quiet his feet when diagnosing and flowing downhill to tackle. McNeil-Warren might be pigeon-holed schematically but he’s good at his job." (via NFL.com)

Projection: Top 40

Zakee Wheatley, Penn State (Source)

"Wheatley is a long, athletic safety whose career arc shows steady development. He played with better decisiveness and route recognition from man and zone looks in 2025. He’s rangy with the ability to play over the top or close quickly to limit run-after-catch. Physicality near the line is average, but he competes and stays in the fight. His tackle radius is wide, but he needs cleaner pursuit angles and better play strength to limit missed tackles. Wheatley is still improving and should check in as a Day 2 pick with the potential to develop into a solid starter." (via NFL.com)

Projection: 3rd round

Specialists

None reported.

Local prospects

As mentioned above, local prospects do not count against top 30 visits. Teams can hold a 'local pro day' for those prospects. Here's a list of who was in attendance for that, via PatsPulpit.com. We'll highlight the top prospects at the top.

OL Logan Taylor, Boston College

"Guard prospect with adequate size, good length and four years of starting experience. Taylor has a good feel for the game, relying on technique over force. In protection he can play a little too wide and too far forward, which will open him to counters. He’s generally solid and can identify games. He’s a high-pad run blocker, lacking pop on contact and drive leverage, but he fights to sustain with grip strength/choppy feet. Taylor will have some issues against interior power, but he knows how to play and could become an adequate backup in a gap/inside zone scheme." (via NFL.com)

Projection: Day 3

C Delby Lemieux, Dartmouth

"Lemieux is a compact, short-armed blocker, with functional movements and strain. He lacks ideal mass, which can lead to him falling off contact, but he takes accurate angles when fitting run blocks to wall off and shield. He stays coordinated in space to answer the varying tempo of rushers and does a nice job resetting his hands and feet once engaged. However, NFL power and length will bully him until he makes the proper improvements to protect his chest. He became the first Dartmouth player invited to the Senior Bowl in more than 40 years and held his own while taking his first snaps inside. Overall, Lemieux is a tackle-to-center projection at the next level, with balance issues but intriguing smarts, urgency and snap-and-step quickness. He is a practice-squad candidate as a rookie." (via The Beast/The Athletic)

Projection: UDFA

EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins, Boston College

"A fifth-year senior, Hutchins has started just 16 games. While he’s light on starting experience, his game is more mature. He’s undersized but stronger than his measurables might suggest. He’s physical in his block take-ons and sets edges with an adequate anchor. Hutchins creates pressure opportunities with his footwork and bend, but a lack of explosiveness in his get-off tends to limit his overall sack production. He’s an above-average athlete with good short-area burst when pursuing runners and quarterbacks. Hutchins should compete for a backup role as a stand-up edge and become a plus contributor on special teams." (via NFL.com)

Projection: Late Day 3

EDGE T.J. Guy, Michigan (Mansfield, MA/Mansfield HS)

Guy spent all five years of his college career at Michigan, getting regular playing time the last two. He played against the run and pass, but is at his best as a pass rusher. However, his production dropped off last year going from six sacks and 25 pressures in 2024 to two sacks and 18 pressures last season.

Projection: UDFA

CB Devon Marshall, N.C. State (Boston, MA/Catholic Memorial)

After two years at Villanova Marshall transferred to NC State in 2024. His breakout season came last year when he had two interceptions and 12 pass breakups, allowing a 56.4 passer rating in coverage. He's a physical outside man cornerback, but undersized at 5-foot-10, 188 pounds. His skillset doesn't project as well to a slot role like some other corners his size, so it will be up to him to prove to NFL teams he can continue punching above his weight in the pros.

Projection: Late Day 3

The rest...