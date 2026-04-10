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Jayson Tatum out, Jaylen Brown questionable against Pelicans

Jayson Tatum will not play in the the second leg of a back-to-back for the Boston Celtics. Tatum (R Achilles Repair Management) will sit out following the Celtics 112-106 loss…

Ryan Garvin
Apr 9, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) defends Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden.

Apr 9, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) defends Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden.

Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Jayson Tatum will not play in the the second leg of a back-to-back for the Boston Celtics. Tatum (R Achilles Repair Management) will sit out following the Celtics 112-106 loss to the Knicks last night.

Jaylen Brown (L Achilles Tendinitis) has been listed as questionable to play against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight. Brown sat out last night's game. Brown missed consecutive games at the end of March against Charlotte and Atlanta with the same injury designation.

Sam Hauser (low back spasm), Neemias Queta (R toe sprain), and Derrick White (R knee contusion) are all listed as probable to play this evening. All three did play in New York last night.

The Celtics have already clinched a playoff spot. A win tonight over the Pelicans or a Knicks loss would lock the Celtics into the No. 2 seed behind the Detroit Pistons.

The Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Saddiq Bey, Herbert Jones, Dejounte Murray, Yves Missi, Karlo Matkovich, and Bryce McGowens.

The Boston Celtics host the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden tonight at 7:30. Coverage of the game starts at 7:00 and can be heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Boston CelticsJaylen BrownJayson TatumNBA
Ryan GarvinWriter
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