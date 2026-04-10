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Former defensive coordinator joins Patriots coaching staff

The New England Patriots are hiring former Tennessee Titans and New York Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to their staff.

Alex Barth
Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen looks on during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen looks on during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last month the New England Patriots announced new hires and updated titles for members of their coaching staff. It turns out the team is still adding to the staff, with the report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Friday afternoon that the Patriots are hiring Shane Bowen as a defensive analyst.

Bowen, 39, has been a regular on staffs led by Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel in the past. In college Bowen played linebacker at Georgia Tech, then serves as a graduate assistant for the program. From there he went to Ohio State, where hew as a graduate assistant in 2012 while Vrabel was the defensive line coach.

After a two-year stint as the linebacker coach at Kennesaw State, Bowen got his first NFL job with the Houston Texans as a general defensive assistant in 2016. That was when Vrabel was the defensive coordinator in Houston. From there, Bowen followed Vrabel to the Tennessee Titans where he was the outside linebackers coach for three years and then the defensive coordinator for three more.

When the Titans fired Vrabel and turned over their staff following the 2023 season, Bowen was hired as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants. He was fired in November last year, halfway through his second season.

"Well, Shane's a close friend. We started in this business together at Ohio State," Vrabel said in a press conference last fall when asked about Bowen's firing. "Shane's a good football coach. This business is – again, things happen. They make decisions. So, I'll support Shane the best that I can, and his family, but then also focus on everything that we have here. So, that's kind of how this thing goes."

Now Bowen becomes the latest addition to a Patriots defensive coaching staff that has undergone some changes this offseason. Terrell Williams, who was sidelined for most of last year while dealing with prostate cancer, was promoted from defensive coordinator to assistant head coach. Zak Kuhr, who handled the defensive play-calling while Williams was out, will get the defensive coordinator job. Vinny DePalma, who was a general defensive assistant, take's Kuhr's old role as inside linebackers coach.

New England PatriotsPatriots Offseason News
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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