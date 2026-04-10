Former defensive coordinator joins Patriots coaching staff

Last month the New England Patriots announced new hires and updated titles for members of their coaching staff. It turns out the team is still adding to the staff, with the report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Friday afternoon that the Patriots are hiring Shane Bowen as a defensive analyst.

Bowen, 39, has been a regular on staffs led by Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel in the past. In college Bowen played linebacker at Georgia Tech, then serves as a graduate assistant for the program. From there he went to Ohio State, where hew as a graduate assistant in 2012 while Vrabel was the defensive line coach.

After a two-year stint as the linebacker coach at Kennesaw State, Bowen got his first NFL job with the Houston Texans as a general defensive assistant in 2016. That was when Vrabel was the defensive coordinator in Houston. From there, Bowen followed Vrabel to the Tennessee Titans where he was the outside linebackers coach for three years and then the defensive coordinator for three more.

When the Titans fired Vrabel and turned over their staff following the 2023 season, Bowen was hired as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants. He was fired in November last year, halfway through his second season.

"Well, Shane's a close friend. We started in this business together at Ohio State," Vrabel said in a press conference last fall when asked about Bowen's firing. "Shane's a good football coach. This business is – again, things happen. They make decisions. So, I'll support Shane the best that I can, and his family, but then also focus on everything that we have here. So, that's kind of how this thing goes."