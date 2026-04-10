Celtics lose 112-106 to Knicks in latest battle for 2-seed

The Boston Celtics still have work to do (or help to get) in order to lock up the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics dropped a 112-106 decision to the New York Knicks on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, in Jayson Tatum's triumphant return to the site of his Achilles injury during the 2025 playoffs. The Knicks, clinging to the 3-seed with No. 2 still in reach, pulled off a much-needed victory, led by Josh Hart's 26 points on 66.7% shooting. Jalen Brunson backed him up with 25 points, while the Celtics' Neemias Queta slowed down Karl-Anthony Towns (16 points) in the frontcourt.

Tatum scored 24 points and pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds, although he was only 7-for-22 from the field (31.8%). Tatum nearly scored a triple-double, mixing in eight assists.

The Knicks edged out the Celtics in the second quarter to take a one-point lead to halftime. It was in the fourth quarter that they pulled away. Hart caught fire, dropping 15 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter alone. The Knicks took full advantage of the C's five turnovers in the fourth, including three by Tatum. New York had a turnover-free fourth. Boston, meanwhile, couldn't keep up with New York despite shooting 56.3% as a team over the final 12 minutes, due to their own self-inflicted mistakes.

As for the standings, the Celtics still have a magic number of just one to clinch the 2-seed in the east. That means they only need to win one of their final two games, or for the Knicks to lose one of their final two, to lock it in. For the Knicks, it's as simple as needing to go 2-0 while the Celtics go 0-2.