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Celtics lose 112-106 to Knicks in latest battle for 2-seed

The C’s still have work to do (or help to get) in order to lock up the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Matt Dolloff
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks attempts to steal the ball from Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden on April 09, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Pamela Smith/Getty Images)
Pamela Smith/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics still have work to do (or help to get) in order to lock up the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics dropped a 112-106 decision to the New York Knicks on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, in Jayson Tatum's triumphant return to the site of his Achilles injury during the 2025 playoffs. The Knicks, clinging to the 3-seed with No. 2 still in reach, pulled off a much-needed victory, led by Josh Hart's 26 points on 66.7% shooting. Jalen Brunson backed him up with 25 points, while the Celtics' Neemias Queta slowed down Karl-Anthony Towns (16 points) in the frontcourt.

Tatum scored 24 points and pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds, although he was only 7-for-22 from the field (31.8%). Tatum nearly scored a triple-double, mixing in eight assists.

The Knicks edged out the Celtics in the second quarter to take a one-point lead to halftime. It was in the fourth quarter that they pulled away. Hart caught fire, dropping 15 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter alone. The Knicks took full advantage of the C's five turnovers in the fourth, including three by Tatum. New York had a turnover-free fourth. Boston, meanwhile, couldn't keep up with New York despite shooting 56.3% as a team over the final 12 minutes, due to their own self-inflicted mistakes.

As for the standings, the Celtics still have a magic number of just one to clinch the 2-seed in the east. That means they only need to win one of their final two games, or for the Knicks to lose one of their final two, to lock it in. For the Knicks, it's as simple as needing to go 2-0 while the Celtics go 0-2.

The Celtics get their final two contests at home, starting with the second leg of a back-to-back on Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Knicks get to stay at MSG and face the Raptors and Hornets to close out the regular season.

Boston CelticsNew York Knicks
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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