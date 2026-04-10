Stellar 3-point shooting leads Celtics past Pelicans

BOSTON — The Celtics were not going to miss the chance to clinch the Eastern Conference’s second seed on their home floor.

That was evident early.

Boston drilled a staggering 10 first-quarter 3-pointers — from five different shooters — to secure a 19-point lead. The Celtics’ lights-out shooting performance obliterated the Pelicans, 144-118, to improve to 55-26 overall in their penultimate regular-season game. New Orleans fell to 26-55.

Friday’s win locked the Celtics in as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, guaranteeing them home court through the first two rounds of the playoffs. It also marks their fifth consecutive Atlantic Division title. Their playoff opponent will not be known until after the first game of the NBA Play-In Tournament, which is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14. They’ll face the winner of the No. 8 and No. 7 seed game.

A 15-2 run in the opening 12 minutes jump-started the Celtics to an early advantage, one that ballooned to as many as 41 points. Their offense was fueled by a relentless shooting effort, nailing 29 of their 59 attempts from deep to tie the NBA record for most made 3-pointers in a single game. Of the 12 Celtics who played, 10 of them made at least one 3-pointer.

Sam Hauser was hot throughout the contest, making his first three attempts from deep. He finished with a team-high 24 points on an astonishing 8-of-12 clip from downtown. He also notched six rebounds and four assists. Payton Pritchard had 21 points and five made 3-pointers. Jaylen Brown posted 23 points in 29 minutes.