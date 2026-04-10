AJ Brown replacement could be found in NFL draft

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium.

As of this moment, AJ Brown is still a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

But if something were to change, how would the Eagles replace the 28 year old receiver? One option could be the NFL Draft.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during a timeout in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Eagles currently hold the 23rd pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and might need to think about moving up if they seek to replace Brown with a first round receiver.

One possible target could be Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson.

The 6-foot-2 junior is expected to go in the first round and has drawn comparisons to Washington Commander's receiver Terry McLaurin.

Philly could potentially trade up and draft the receiver with ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid noting, "Circle the Eagles as a team that could get aggressive in trading up for a receiver. Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State) is a player to watch, as he could still be on the board in the Nos. 17-20 range. GM Howie Roseman is notorious for drafting replacements for veterans a year in advance."

Tyson ranks 15th overall on the consensus big board and is ranked 3rd at receiver behind Carnell Tate (Ohio State) and Makai Lemon (USC).

The first round of the NFL Draft takes place April 23rd. Most pundits believe that any move involving an AJ Brown trade will happen after June 1st. A post-June 1st trade of Brown would reduce his dead cap hit from $43.4 million to $16.4 million.

Whatever Roseman ends up doing in the draft could be an indicator of AJ Brown's future with the team.

The Patriots wide receiver room will already look different with the departure of Stefon Diggs and the addition of former Packers receiver Romeo Doubs.