Sports Hub Underground: The best (and worst) possible matchups for the Bruins in the playoffs
Matt and Ty discuss the latest on the Boston Bruins in the newest Sports Hub Underground. They touch on the B’s loss in Carolina and what it means for their…
Matt and Ty discuss the latest on the Boston Bruins in the newest Sports Hub Underground. They touch on the B's loss in Carolina and what it means for their playoff hopes, what could ultimately be their fatal flaw in the postseason, and the recent call-up of James Hagens, among other things.
0:20 -- Thoughts on the Bruins' loss to the Hurricanes and what it means for them in a potential playoff series.
9:21 -- What kind of team would present the toughest matchup for the Bruins in the playoffs?
24:08 -- Discussing top prospect James Hagens signing his entry-level contract.
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