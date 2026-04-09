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Sports Hub Underground: The best (and worst) possible matchups for the Bruins in the playoffs

Matt and Ty discuss the latest on the Boston Bruins in the newest Sports Hub Underground. They touch on the B’s loss in Carolina and what it means for their…

Matt Dolloff/
Ty Anderson
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 17: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins skates against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period at TD Garden on November 17, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Matt and Ty discuss the latest on the Boston Bruins in the newest Sports Hub Underground. They touch on the B's loss in Carolina and what it means for their playoff hopes, what could ultimately be their fatal flaw in the postseason, and the recent call-up of James Hagens, among other things.

0:20 -- Thoughts on the Bruins' loss to the Hurricanes and what it means for them in a potential playoff series.

9:21 -- What kind of team would present the toughest matchup for the Bruins in the playoffs?

24:08 -- Discussing top prospect James Hagens signing his entry-level contract.

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Boston BruinsSports Hub Underground
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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