Sonny Gray’s reliability just what Sox need, says Tom Caron

The Red Sox notched their third win of the season on Tuesday. Sonny Gray's reliability gave them their fourth the very next day.

The number two Sox starter turned in a solid outing at Fenway on Wednesday afternoon. He threw 6.1 innings, giving up no runs, striking out a pair, and walking a pair, all while scattering just three hits across his outing. It's exactly what Boston needed after an abysmal 2-8 start on the season, tying the franchise record for worst starting record. The Red Sox took two out of three from the Brewers at Fenway, bolstering their season record to 4-8, winning their first series of the young season, and giving fans some hope in early April.

We're lucky enough to have Tom Caron as a weekly guest this season on Toucher & Hardy. You've watched Tom on NESN for thirty years now, just like we have. We're fans of his, and he's a fan of the show. Fun fact: when I took over as Executive Producer of Toucher & Hardy, I started making efforts less than a year into the job to get Tom Caron on the show on a weekly basis. The fact that this has now come to fruition at the outset of the 2026 season brings me joy. It should be an interesting season. Having TC in the mix every week will make it even more interesting.

Sonny Gray's Reliability

This morning, Fred Toucher and Tom Caron pushed back on the early skepticism that was surrounding Sonny Gray when Boston signed him last fall. The two emphasized that Gray is a proven, reliable veteran. And would you look at that? He's already delivered in a pair of early-season starts. Fred and Tom highlighted how Gray's efficient outings can help stabilize the team when the bullpen is struggling. Also, Gray's blend of old-school pitching instincts and modern analytics could rub off on some of the Sox young arms.

Our conversation with TC also touched on the Red Sox needing more toughness. The NESN broadcaster praised Wilson Contreras as an agitator: the type of guy you hate to see in the visiting dugout, but love to have in your own. Caron also characterized concerns about Roman Anthony’s arm as fixable mechanics rather than a physical injury or a "case of the yips" that has some of his throws from left field looking suspect. As TC pointed out, Jim Rice wasn't any great shakes when he started playing at Fenway. He put in the defensive work. Anthony will, too.