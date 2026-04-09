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So far, Sonny Gray might be saving the Red Sox

No team with any real aspirations would ever celebrate a 4-8 start to the baseball season, but the Red Sox have at least one thing to smile about …

Tony Massarotti
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 8: Pitcher Sonny Gray #54 of the Boston Red Sox tips his cap to the fans as he leaves the game during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park on April 8, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MA – APRIL 8: Pitcher Sonny Gray #54 of the Boston Red Sox tips his cap to the fans as he leaves the game during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park on April 8, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

No team with any real aspirations would ever celebrate a 4-8 start to the baseball season, but the Red Sox have at least one thing to smile about early in 2026: Sonny Gray is helping to save their bacon.

Not long after ace Garrett Crochet shut down the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Gray backboned the Red Sox to their second win in less than 24 hours on Wednesy in a 5-0 win at Fenway Park. The Red Sox now have the same 2-1 record behind Gray as they do behind Crochet, which means they're 4-2 behind their top two starters entering series at St. Louis and Minnesota.

The downside, of course, is that the Sox are an abysmal 0-6 behind everyone else. And neither Crochet nor Gray is scheduled to pitch in the upcoming series against St. Louis.

Said manager Alex Cora of Gray: "He competes. He prepares. He knows what he's doing out there."

Now in his 14th season, Gray has been a good pitcher during his career - but not a great one. Shortly after the Red Sox acquired him from St. Louis in an offseason trade - the Cardinals also sent the Red Sox $20 million in the deal - Cora made the comment that right-handed batters hit the ball to right-center field against Gray, something the Red Sox were happy to allow. Fenway Park has one of the spacious outfields in baseball in right and right-center fields, where the Sox have Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu poisitioned.

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 8: Pitches Sonny Gray #54 of the Boston Red Sox gets a pat on the head by manager Alex Cora #13 as he leaves the game against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on April 8, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

So far, Gray is 2-0 with a 1.46 ERA at home and 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA on the road. In the smaller confines of Cincinnati, where Gray made his only road start, he allowed a home run to right center field.

Just the same, the early returns on data suggest Gray is succeeding in a different fashion so far as a member of the Red Sox. He currently has the highest groundball rate of his career at 57.6 and recorded just two strikeouts against the Brewers, whom he has faced more than any team in his career.

Said Gray: “Having faced them a lot, they know what I do and we had a pivot in place and were able to execute that.”

Whatever the strategy, it worked.

Still, gray's home-road splits and his ability to keep the ball on the ground are things to keep an eye on as he goes forward.

Boston Red SoxSonny Gray
Tony MassarottiEditor
Tony Massarotti is the co-host of the number 1 afternoon-drive show, Felger & Mazz, on 98.5 The Sports Hub. He is a lifelong Bostonian who has been covering sports in Boston for the last 20 years. Tony worked for the Boston Herald from 1989-2008. He has been twice voted by his peers as the Massachusetts sportswriter of the year (2000, 2008) and has authored five books, including the New York times best-selling memoirs of David Ortiz, entitled “Big Papi.” A graduate of Waltham High School and Tufts University, he lives in the Boston area with his wife, Natalie, and their two sons. Tony is also the host of The Baseball Hour, which airs Monday to Friday 6pm-7pm right before most Red Sox games from April through October. The Baseball Hour offers a full inside look at the Boston Red Sox, the AL East, and all top stories from around the MLB (Major League Baseball).
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