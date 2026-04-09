Jaylen Brown talks numerology impact on 2025-26 Celtics

Apr 5, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots a layup against Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) during the first half at TD Garden.

Jaylen Brown's journey with numerology shouldn't surprise Celtics fans that know anything about him. Throughout his career, Jaylen has embraced a variety of alternate training methods including underwater workouts and even Muay Thai.

But nothing has captured the attention of fans and pundits like his interest in numerology.

Numerology is a study that connects numbers and letters to an individual's path in life.

For Jaylen Brown, these were tools at his disposal to build deeper connections with his teammates and coaches.

"If it only worked 10%, it's worth it to me. I think it is a lot more effective than 10%, though," Jaylen told ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne, "I learned more about Chinese astrology. I learned more about numerology, life path numbers. I made a chart of all my teammates. I know it sounds weird, and it's probably a little controversial because people have their beliefs. But the s--- worked."

Whether you put any weight into numerology or astrology or anything else that isn't measured with traditional science, the results for Jaylen Brown have been there this season.

With Jayson Tatum expected to miss a large portion of the year, all eyes would be on Jaylen Brown to continue the success the duo had found on the court.

This season, Jaylen has posted career highs in points (28.8), assists (5.2), and rebounds (7.0). More importantly, the Celtics have been a top three team in the Eastern Conference since early December and currently hold the No. 2 seed with only three games left in the regular season.

"This had to be my best leadership year," Brown told ESPN, "So if I'm being honest, this stuff that I'm speaking of, it helped."