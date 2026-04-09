LISTEN LIVE

Bruins can clinch playoff spot without playing Thursday night

As they sit idle on a busy Thursday night, the Bruins could find themselves clinching a playoff spot without lifting a finger.

Matt Dolloff
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 05: Pavel Zacha #18 of the Boston Bruins celebrates his power-play goal with teammates in the third period of a game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 05, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Boston Bruins are so close to clinching a playoff spot, they could do it without winning another game.

Granted, they'd need help from their competition in the Eastern Conference wild card race for that to happen, and the city of Boston would prefer that the skidding B's cruise into the postseason on a high note. Especially after finally bringing top prospect James Hagens aboard with his entry-level contract. But there are wild clinching scenarios out there for the Bruins starting Thursday night, that could play out as the B's sit idle for a busy 14-game slate.

NHL.com posted the latest clinching scenarios for all the contending teams Thursday morning, and confirmed that the Bruins (43-26-10) can lock up a playoff spot if the Columbus Blue Jackets (39-27-12), New York Islanders (42-31-5), and Detroit Red Wings (40-29-9) all lose in regulation. That would officially put the Isles and Wings out of reach for points, while the Jackets wouldn't be able to catch the B's in the first tiebreaker (regulation wins).

This underlines the Bruins' extremely high playoff odds, which sit at 98.8% entering Thursday, according to MoneyPuck. The aforementioned Blue Jackets, Islanders, and Red Wings still have appreciable odds because the 2-3 spots in the Metropolitan Division remain up for grabs. The Penguins and Flyers are hanging by a thread, making that the actual most intriguing race to watch in the final stretch.

Essentially, all the Bruins need to do is pick up a point or two at some point in their final three games. Run the clock out to get to overtime if they have to. Do everything you can to make sure you're playing in late April. That would make for an exciting end to what's been something of an unexpectedly positive season for the Bruins under first-year head coach Marco Sturm, even if they have their flaws and are battling through highs and lows at the moment.

Boston Bruins
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; James Hagens is selected as the seventh overall pick to the Boston Bruins in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
NHLBruins officially sign James Hagens to NHL contractMatt Dolloff
Apr 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes players celebrate their victory against the Boston Bruins at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
NHLBruins cap road trip with overtime loss to HurricanesTy Anderson
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 05: Pavel Zacha #18 of the Boston Bruins and Luke Glendening #41 of the Philadelphia Flyers face off in the first period of a game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 05, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
NHLBruins’ playoff chances get boost despite overtime loss to FlyersMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect