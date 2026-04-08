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Red Sox place yet another pitcher on IL

The injury bug is biting, as the Red Sox’ pitching depth is put to the test.

Matt Dolloff
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 02: Justin Slaten #63 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on October 02, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox' vaunted pitching depth is getting an early stress test.

Just days after placing Johan Oviedo on the injured list with a right elbow strain, the team announced Wednesday that right-handed reliever Justin Slaten is also headed to the 15-day IL (retroactive to April 5) with a right oblique strain. Slaten last pitched April 4 against the San Diego Padres. It's a tough loss for the Red Sox, as Slaten had been one of the bright spots on a hit-or-miss pitching staff. He had yet to allow a run in 3 1/3 innings out of the bullpen, across four appearances.

In Slaten's place, the Red Sox are calling up left-handed pitcher Tyler Samaniego from Triple-A Worcester. Samaniego, 27, has yet to pitch in the major leagues in his career. He is off to a solid start for the WooSox, with a 3.38 ERA in 5 1/3 innings over three total appearances.

On Oviedo, manager Alex Cora told reporters Wednesday that the righty has a flexor strain and will be shut down for at least six weeks.

The Red Sox are coming off a much-needed 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night at Fenway Park. They rebounded from a loss in the series opener both at the plate and on the mound. Garrett Crochet allowed two runs over 6 1/3 innings, while relievers Zack Kelly, Garrett Whitlock, and Aroldis Chapman combined for 2 2/3 scoreless innings. They have rarely lacked options for right-handed relief, but it's possible they feel the absence of Slaten at some point, if and when they're in a high-leverage situation late in a close game.

As of this writing on Wednesday, the Red Sox held a 3-0 lead over the Brewers during the fifth inning at Fenway. Sonny Gray got the start for Boston.

Next: The rebuild of the Red Sox is failing miserably

Boston Red SoxJohan OviedoJustin Slatenmilwaukee brewers
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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