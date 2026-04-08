Red Sox place yet another pitcher on IL

The Boston Red Sox' vaunted pitching depth is getting an early stress test.

Just days after placing Johan Oviedo on the injured list with a right elbow strain, the team announced Wednesday that right-handed reliever Justin Slaten is also headed to the 15-day IL (retroactive to April 5) with a right oblique strain. Slaten last pitched April 4 against the San Diego Padres. It's a tough loss for the Red Sox, as Slaten had been one of the bright spots on a hit-or-miss pitching staff. He had yet to allow a run in 3 1/3 innings out of the bullpen, across four appearances.

In Slaten's place, the Red Sox are calling up left-handed pitcher Tyler Samaniego from Triple-A Worcester. Samaniego, 27, has yet to pitch in the major leagues in his career. He is off to a solid start for the WooSox, with a 3.38 ERA in 5 1/3 innings over three total appearances.

On Oviedo, manager Alex Cora told reporters Wednesday that the righty has a flexor strain and will be shut down for at least six weeks.

The Red Sox are coming off a much-needed 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night at Fenway Park. They rebounded from a loss in the series opener both at the plate and on the mound. Garrett Crochet allowed two runs over 6 1/3 innings, while relievers Zack Kelly, Garrett Whitlock, and Aroldis Chapman combined for 2 2/3 scoreless innings. They have rarely lacked options for right-handed relief, but it's possible they feel the absence of Slaten at some point, if and when they're in a high-leverage situation late in a close game.