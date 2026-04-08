New-look Guardian caps are coming to the NFL

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots guard Jared Wilson (58) during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Guardian caps have become more regular on NFL gamedays in recent years. In 2026 they will have a new look.

On Wednesday the Guardian caps company announced the NFL has approved a new model of the cap to be worn in games. The 'Guardian Cap NXT 2.0' can make its debut this year.

According to the Guardian website, biggest change is not how the Guardian caps fit but the aesthetic. On the previous version of Guardian caps, a printed wrap was added over the padding so it matched the rest of the team's helmets. The new ones are less bulky, with Guardian noting that they have "a sleeker surface that allows for advanced customization and team branding."

College football players started using the new ones last season - you can check out what that looks like below...

The NFL mandates most positions wear Guardian caps for all padded, contact practices in training camp and the regular season. They are not mandated during games, but players are allowed to wear them if they want.

Last year the New England Patriots had two players wearing Guardian caps in games in safety Jabrill Peppers and offensive lineman Jared Wilson. Wilson began the season without one, but started wearing it after returning from a concussion. In free agency the team also signed Romeo Doubs, who has become one of the most notable Guardian Cap wearers in the NFL.