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Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini respond to Page Six story

The Patriots head coach and veteran NFL reporter have made national headlines after being spotted together at an Arizona hotel.

Matt Dolloff
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots addresses the media prior to Super Bowl LX at the Santa Clara Marriott on February 03, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and veteran NFL reporter Dianna Russini each issued separate statements in response to an exclusive Page Six report about the pair being spotted spending time together at a hotel in Sedona, Arizona.

A "spy" for Page Six obtained photos of Vrabel and Russini hugging and interlocking their hands during sunset, and relaxing in a hot tub earlier in the day. Page Six sources told the outlet that Russini "says she was staying at the hotel during a hiking trip with two female pals," while Vrabel and a friend "drove up to Sedona for the day with another pal and that they all drove back to their own hotel, some two hours away, after hanging out with Russini and her gang."

Vrabel and Russini each later responded to Page Six and other outlets. The coach said: "These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response." Russini, meanwhile, responded: "The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues."

The Pats head coach and Russini have a professional relationship dating back to Vrabel's time as Titans head coach, when Russini was established as ESPN's beat reporter for the team. Russini joined The Athletic as a national NFL reporter in 2023, and has been active in reporting on the Patriots during Vrabel's first year-plus on the job.

Vrabel's strongly worded response suggests that he won't be commenting further on the matter.

The head coach was recently in Arizona to scout draft prospects from Arizona State. He and the Patriots are getting ready for the 2026 NFL Draft, where they currently hold the 31st overall pick in the first round.

Next: Toucher & Hardy add context to Mike Vrabel & Diana Russini story

dianna russiniMike VrabelNew England Patriots
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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