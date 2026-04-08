Toucher & Hardy add context to Mike Vrabel & Diana Russini story

The Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini story was all anyone was talking about Wednesday morning. We were talking about it, too.

We're the Toucher & Hardy show, broadcasting live from Boston weekdays from 6-10 a.m. on 98.5 the Sports Hub. You can also stream the show live on YouTube, just subscribe to the Sports Hub YouTube Channel. And if you miss something, we post podcasts of the show, hour by hour, right here. The full show is usually up weekdays by 11 a.m. Shout out to our producer, Nick, for getting the job done. I mention all of this because, hopefully, we'll be making some new friends as folks poke around the internet to learn more about Vrabel and Russini.

To recap, Page Six dropped this story on Tuesday night: New England Patriots’ Mike Vrabel and top NY Times NFL reporter Dianna Russini hold hands and hug at luxury hotel. The story contained exclusive photos of New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and the Athletic's Dianna Russini holding hands and embracing one another at a luxury resort in Arizona. Page Six reports the pair "had breakfast on the patio of the hotel restaurant around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, before spending a leisurely hour or so together at the pool and lounging side-by-side in a hot tub."

Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini Speak Out

Within hours, outlets like NBC Sports Boston carried statements from both Russini and Vrabel. Said the coach to the Post: "These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable." Russini's statement was similar, characterizing the photos as misleading and lacking context, as the pair were at the resort with a larger group. As the story continues to develop it, we'll continue to cover it. But first, we have to loop you in on the show's history with Dianna Russini.

The Russini "Scoop"

In August of 2025, Toucher & Hardy featured some audio of Dianna Russini getting in an awkward plug for her podcast Scoop City while interviewing Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell. This is standard practice for the show. From Russini to Pat McAfee to Stephen A. Smith, if you're podcasting and do or say something silly, cringey, or uncomfortable, we're going to goof on it. Russini caught wind of our segment and decided to goof on us a bit, sending a note with a selection of baked goods to the show on the day after our segment.