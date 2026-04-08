Giannis Antetokounmpo linked to Celtics in latest report

The Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s relationship appears to be heading towards an end this summer, and in a new report from The Athletic, the Celtics could be among the potential suitors in the former MVP.

In a new piece from Sam Amick, Boston is reportedly interested in Antetokounmpo, and many around the league see the Cs as a potential landing spot.

“Even the Celtics, who have the ‘Two Jays’ back now and look fully capable of winning it all, are known to be interested and discussed in league circles as potential suitors,” Amick wrote.

Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee’s relationship has grown rocky in the last year, and it only seems to be getting more tenuous in recent weeks. The two-time MVP hasn’t played since March 17 due to a bone bruise that’s related to a left knee hyperextension, but Antetokounmpo has made it known that he is healthy and wants to play.

The Bucks clearly want to protect an important asset for a potential blockbuster trade this summer.

Antetokounmpo hasn’t publicly claimed he wants a trade, but he and the Bucks reportedly discussed a trade last summer where he would only accept a trade to the New York Knicks, according to a report from Shams Charania.

Milwaukee also reopened trade talks at the trade deadline in February, but nothing materialized with any of Antetokounmpo’s desired landing spots.

And it doesn’t just seem like Boston’s potential interest is one-sided either as earlier this week, Antetokounmpo made it a point to praise Joe Mazzulla and the job he has done keeping the Cs competitive this season.

“Everything about my decision is based on winning, culture,” Antetokounmpo said in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Lori Nickel. “Like you saw, I talked with coach Joe Mazzulla. I said, ‘You had so many opportunities to make excuses, but you didn’t.’

“And (Mazzulla) said, ‘Oh, they’re good players. I said, ‘No. It’s about the mentality that you instilled in your place.’ ”

Now this could have two meanings, the first being that Antetokounmpo wants it known that he wants to play for an organization that is committed to winning and has a culture designed to do so. The other is that he wants it known how much he likes Mazzulla, and that he would want to play for a coach that has won at a high level ever since taking the job in 2022.

It could also be a shot at his current head coach Doc Rivers, who certainly hasn’t done the best job with his roster as Mazzulla has done with his.

The Bucks have already fired three head coaches to appease the star in Jason Kidd, Mike Budenholzer and Adrian Griffin, and with the contract a coach like Rivers commands, Milwaukee would probably be hesitant to eat another contract.

This certainly isn’t the first time the Cs have been linked to being a possible trade candidate for an NBA superstar over the years, whether it has been Kevin Durant or Antetokounmpo. When those rumors have picked up in the past, Jaylen Brown has typically been in the center of those.

If Antetokounmpo has Boston on his list of destinations, the Bucks will certainly ask for Brown — who is in the midst of a career year — to be the centerpiece of the deal. The Cs will almost certainly have to trade one of their super-max stars in Jayson Tatum or Brown to add Antetokounmpo, especially considering that the Bucks star is eligible for an extension in October.