Finalists announced for 2026 Patriots Hall of Fame inductee

FOXBORO, MA – DECEMBER 24: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by Micah Hyde #23 of the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter of a game at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A new cycle of voting for the Patriots Hall of Fame is underway. On Wednesday, the team announced the three finalists for this year's induction spot.

The group includes tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is in his first year of eligibility. He joins two-time finalist kicker Adam Vinatieri and fourth-time finalist guard Logan Mankins. Vinatieri and Mankins were both on the ballot last year with eventual inductee Julian Edelman.

Gronkowski was a second-round pick by the Patriots in 2010, and played nine seasons in New England. His 521 catches, 7,861 yards, and 79 touchdowns are all the most for a tight end in franchise history. Overall he's fifth in receptions, second and yards, and does have the franchise record for both receiving and total touchdowns (he had one career rushing touchdown in addition to his receiving.

During his time in New England, Gronk was a four-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, and was named to the Patriots' All-2010s and All-Dynasty teams. He was a part of three Super Bowl winning teams. In Super Bowl XLIX he caught six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, and caught a deep pass late to set up the winning score in Super Bowl LIII.

Vinatieri spent a decade in New England, starting in 1996. At the end of his Patriots career he was the franchise's all-time scoring leader. Of course though, his career was as defined by the big moments as it was by the volume. He hit some of the biggest kicks in Patriots and NFL history, including two Super Bowl winners plus the game-tying and game-winning kicks in the 2001 Divisional Round - the Snow Bowl - against the Raiders.

In total Vinatieri was a two-time All-Pro with the Patriots, including the 2004 season when he led the NFL in scoring. The Patriots included Vinatieri on their All-1990s, All-2000s, 50th Anniversary, and All-Dynasty teams. He was a part of three Super Bowl winning seasons.

Mankins was a first-round pick for the Patriots in 2005, and spent nine seasons as the team's starting left guard. Not only was he one of the best guards in the league as a six-time All-Pro, he was also one of the most reliable. He missed just 14 games in his Patriots career, and in 2011 played in 15 regular season games and through the playoffs after tearing his right ACL in the season opener and then his left MCL in the Divisional Round.