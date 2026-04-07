Dissecting the Red Sox disastrous start on Toucher & Hardy

Your Boston Red Sox are off to a disastrous start through their first ten games. And there's a laundry list of reasons why.

Let's start with the clip above. It comes from the Toucher & Hardy program, heard live weekday mornings on 98.5 the Sports Hub. The show welcomed Chris Mason from MassLive on Monday morning. Things got underway with the aforementioned clip: an unpacking of all the Red Sox did wrong in their Fenway-opening series against the San Diego Padres over the weekend. Sure, the home debut on Friday afternoon was a much-needed win after the team started 1-6 on the road. But then the Sox dropped the next two games and lost the series.

To quote Jon Wallach: "They're two and seven, they're the worst team in Major League baseball. Can you explain what's going on at all with the Red Sox in the first couple weeks of the season?" Mason's reply? "It looks like they're pretty bad at everything right now, which generally isn't a very good combination." Reading that back, it almost looks like satire. But it's not. So just like Fred, Hardy, and Jon did with Chris Mason, let's dig into just how bad the Red Sox have been so far in the 2026 season.

The Red Sox Disastrous Start

As I'm typing this, the Red Sox now sit at 2-8 through their first ten games. That's courtesy of a messy loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night at Fenway Park. It was the second straight game that Boson was able to plate 6 runs over 9 innings. But it was also the second straight game they gave up 8 runs over 9 innings. So while the bats seem to be waking up--thanks in part to OF/DH Masataka Yoshida and 1B Wilson Contreras--the pitching is still abysmal, with a team ERA of 4.71. And their defense has averaged close to an error per game.

Speaking of Contreras, he at least attempted to light a spark under his team last night. A frequent target of Brewers pitchers, Contreras was hit (barely) by Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff (again). The Sox first-sacker was clearly upset and needed his brother to leave the opposing dugout in order to help calm him down. The Hub's Ty Anderson wrote about it all here, including Wilson's hard slide and harsh words postgame. His fire didn't catch however, as the Sox fell once again. They'll face the Brewers twice more this week at Fenway.

Hope in Roman Anthony