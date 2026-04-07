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Patriots find trade partner before releasing Marte Mapu

Initial reporting indicated the New England Patriots were planning on releasing LB Marte Mapu, but the team found a trade partner instead.

Alex Barth

Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New England Patriots safety Marte Mapu (15) against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Tuesday morning it was reported the New England Patriots were planning on releasing linebacker Marte Mapu. A few hours later though, it was reported the Patriots found a trade partner for Mapu before officially cutting him.

According to Jonathan M Alexander of The Houston Chronicle, who first reported the trade, the teams will swap 'late round picks' in the 2027 NFL Draft. ESPN's Mike Reiss later added that the Patriots will get a sixth-round pick and send back a seventh. Houston has/had two sixth-round picks in that draft (their own and one from the Browns), and it wasn't immediately clear which one will be involved in the trade.

That gives the Patriots three assigned sixth-round picks in 2027. Their own, the one they'll get from Houston, and one acquired from the Saints in a pick-swap trade involving wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk.

Mapu, 26, was drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Sacramento State. He moved between linebacker (his college position) and safety during his tenure with the Patriots, playing in 44 games with 10 starts.

Last season he took on a significant special teams role, including being the personal protector on the punt unit. He played a career-high 255 special teams snaps, and a career-low 120 defensive snaps in 2025.

This is not the first time the Patriots have moved on from a linebacker this offseason. Jahlani Tavai was also released last month, and Jack Gibbens wasn't given an RFA tender and left in free agency. They have added one as well, signing K.J. Britt to a one-year deal.

Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said at the Combine linebacker is a position the team would like to address in the draft. They certainly have snaps to fill at both linebacker and on special teams. You can check out our linebacker preview for this year's NFL Draft class here.

New England PatriotsPatriots Offseason News
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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