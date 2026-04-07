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Infamous Masters meltdowns: The most shocking defeats at Augusta

The Masters Tournament is a place of high-stakes drama, where the line between becoming a champion and falling short of the green jacket is thinner than a slick green on Sunday. While…

Michael Garaventa
14 Apr 1996 : Greg Norman of Australia collapses on the ground after narrowly missing his chip shot on the 15th green during the final tound of the 1996 US Masters Golf Championship at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Nick Faldo wenton to win the event from Greg Norman. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Munday/ALLSPORT
Stephen Munday/ALLSPORT

The Masters Tournament is a place of high-stakes drama, where the line between becoming a champion and falling short of the green jacket is thinner than a slick green on Sunday. While the tournament is usually celebrated for amazing comebacks, the Masters is also known for infamous, agonizing collapses on the final day. When the pressure peaks at Augusta, even the best golfers in the world have seen their dream win slip from their grasp.

Augusta National is notoriously difficult due to its lightning-fast, low-cut greens, severe elevation changes, and challenging pin placements, which create treacherous "tabletop" conditions where putts can roll off the putting surface. With few flat lies and immense pressure, golfers must precisely shape shots right-to-left, navigate doglegs, and judge approaches to elevated greens, making the course a significant mental test.

Golf has always been a difficult sport because it demands perfection from a non-natural and highly technical swing. Much of the sport is mental, as it forces players to endure hours of pressure, focus, and frustration without a team to provide emotional support. Golfers must navigate various terrains, wind, and countless other variables. No matter how well you are playing, a single mistake can lead to a collapse in the score. Every swing becomes a huge mental battle against oneself.

Learn about some brutal Masters meltdowns that left golfers wishing they had a mulligan.

1. Ken Venturi (1956): The Amateur Heartbreak

At the 1956 Masters, 24-year-old amateur golfer Ken Venturi entered the final round with a four-shot lead, aiming to become the first amateur to win the tournament. However, high winds caused his game to collapse; he shot an 8-over-par 80, missing the green jacket by one stroke. His final-day collapse demonstrated that experience can triumph over talent in golf.

2. Scott Hoch (1989): The Missed 'Gimme' Putt

Scott Hoch mounted an impressive rally on the final day, finding himself in a sudden-death playoff against Sir Nick Faldo on the 10th hole. After Faldo missed his birdie putt, Hoch was left with an easy two-foot putt to win his first major. He missed that, and then missed the subsequent comeback putt as well. Hoch ultimately lost on the next hole, making the missed stroke one of the most infamous in golf history.

3. Greg Norman (1996): The Ultimate Meltdown

When golf fans discuss big collapses at the Masters, Greg Norman's name is the first to come to mind. Known as the "Great White Shark," he held a six-shot lead over Nick Faldo entering the final round of the 1996 Masters. 

Although he played fine on the front nine, he fell apart on the back nine, bogeying the ninth, 10th, and 11th holes, and double-bogeying the 12th after finding the water. Norman finished with a 6-over-par 78, losing by five shots. The finish is still considered the "gold standard" for late-tournament collapses in pro golf history, not just the Masters.

4. Rory McIlroy (2011): The Triple-Bogey

At just 21 years old, Roy McIlroy seemed determined to dominate the 2011 Masters. Going into the final round, he led by four shots. However, a swift and scary collapse was on the horizon. 

After a solid start on the front nine, McIlroy hit his tee shot on the par-4 10th hole far left and out of bounds, with the ball ending up in the backyard of a nearby house. He made a triple-bogey on the hole, and from there, he couldn't find his game again, losing his composure entirely. He shot a back-nine 43 and finished 10 shots behind the winner.

5. Jordan Spieth (2016): Trouble in the Water

Going into the 2016 Masters, Jordan Spieth was the defending champion and playing amazing golf. Heading into the final day, he led by five strokes and seemed to be in control. However, the 12th hole had other plans. 

Spieth hit his tee shot into the water. After taking a penalty drop, he managed to knock his next shot back into the water. These shots led to a quadruple-bogey 7. Just like that, a comfortable lead turned into a three-stroke deficit from which he never bounced back.

For all the golfers listed above, collapsing at the Masters is a public nightmare. For some, it feels like a "mind-glitch." One moment they hold a commanding lead, and minutes later, it's gone. Golfers at Augusta describe a surreal environment filled with unforgiving holes, especially Amen Corner

The crowd noise can shift from supportive to shocked with every error. It can become a paralyzing realization of failure; Jordan Spieth once said it's a pain that lasts a lifetime, often felt long after the Green Jacket ceremony has ended. Even though these collapses are as infamous as anything in sports, they are also why we watch tournaments like the Masters. They serve as a powerful reminder that golf is a mental game, and that even on one of the most historic and beautiful courses, it can get the better of you.

EvergreenGreg NormanThe Masters
Michael GaraventaWriter
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