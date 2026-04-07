Jaylen Brown earns Player of the Week honor

Apr 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) takes a shot against Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Harris (11) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

For the second straight week, a Boston Celtic has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Jaylen Brown won the award for his performance from March 30 to April 5 where he led Boston to a 3-0 record with wins over Atlanta, Milwaukee and Toronto. During that stretch, Brown averaged 31.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals.

This is the seventh time Brown has received the accolade, and third time this season after he earned the honor twice in December.

Brown follows Tatum, who won the award the week prior for the first time since returning from injury. This also marks the second time the duo has gone back-to-back in winning the weekly honors.