Ex-Celtics guard signs two-year deal with Rockets

A former Celtics guard has found a permanent home in Houston. JD Davidson signed a two-year deal with the Rockets on Tuesday, filling the team’s final roster spot ahead of the postseason.

Davidson has split time between Houston and its G-League affiliate Rio Grande Valley, appearing in 27 games with the Rockets. The guard hasn’t made much of an impact, averaging just over two points in seven minutes played.

Before joining the Rockets earlier this season, Davidson had spent three seasons with the Celtics after being selected in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. Davidson didn’t make much of an impact in Boston either, averaging just over two points per game in those three years as a Celtic.