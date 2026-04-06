Toucher & Hardy host a Steve-O interview for the ages

It's what a long week was in need of. A Steve-O interview on a Friday morning to send us into the weekend in hysterics.

Months ago, our friends at The Wilbur reached out to see if we'd be interested in having Steve-O on for a segment. The answer was a resounding yes. The Toucher & Hardy Show in its previous iteration had hosted the infamous stunt performer a couple of times, and Steve-O is always a good time. Our one stipulation? We had to have Steve-O in studio. While the man is entertaining on all platforms, having him live in studio on the radio with Fred, Hardy and Jon Wallach is where we knew he'd shine.

And shine he did! Once he made his way to us.

Steve-O's amazing manager hit me up the night before the entourage was due to arrive in Boston for the Wilbur show. He asked if the crew could park their RV at the radio station overnight. That way, Steve-O would be bright-eyed and bushy-tailed and raring to go for his 9:00 a.m. appearance with us. I loved the idea, but I had to say no. The clearance of our parking garage isn't enough to accommodate an RV, and I didn't want to put Steve-O and his people in precarious predicament. So they parked overnight just a bit down the road. No big deal.

The Steve-O Interview

Steve-O was a bit late getting to us, but again, no big deal. Once he arrived, he was in top form. Right off the bat, we had to address the elephant in the room. Or, rather, the penis tattooed on Steve-O's head. Yes, that's right. Steve-O, who has famously gotten some off-road ink, as well as a questionable portrait piece and some other tattoos he regrets, has a brand new tattoo to regret. Fred wasted no time in calling attention to the ink for the benefit of our YouTube audience. He also got Steve-O to tell the story behind it.

If you're up on your Steve-O news, sorry that this is old hat. If you're not, you'll be pleased to know Steve-O got the tattoo about a year ago. The tattoo artist? Post Malone. The reason for the tattoo? To promote his current tour. Steve-O, not Post Malone, mind you. Steve-O's original plan was to have it lasered off after the last dates. But now? He says he's going to see how long he can stand it. Because in the life of Steve-O, everything's a dare, everything's a challenge. He wouldn't have it any other way, and neither would we.