Red Sox reacquire Rule 5 right-handed pitcher from White Sox

Chicago White Sox pitcher Jedixson Paez (63) pitches during the sixth inning of the Opening Day game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday March 26, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The White Sox returned right-handed pitcher Jedixson Paez to the Red Sox after three starts at the big-league level. Boston assigned Paez to Double-A Portland after giving up $50,000 to obtain his rights, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.

Paez was selected by Chicago second overall in the Rule 5 Draft in December, immediately making the jump from high-A to MLB. He was horrid in his three starts with the White Sox, allowing four hits, six earned runs, two homers and three walks in three innings pitched.

Given the Red Sox' depth at starting pitching and Paez' youth, it is unlikely the 22-year-old righty would return to the big-league level this season. The organization's starting pitchers have struggled at the outset of the season, specifically offseason acquisition Ranger Suarez. Its new southpaw gave up four earned runs in four innings in what became an 8-6 loss to the Padres, dropping the Red Sox to a 2-7 record to start 2026.