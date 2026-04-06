Red Sox complete final part of Sonny Gray trade with Cardinals

BOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 27: A baseball bag with the Boston Red Sox logo sits on the grass before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on September 27, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Red Sox won 2-0. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

The player to be named later in the trade that landed the Red Sox starter Sonny Gray from St. Louis was finally named on Monday.

To complete the trade with Chaim Bloom's Cardinals, the Red Sox have sent right-handed pitching prospect Patrick Galle to the Cards organization. The team announced the move and confirmed the trade's completion in a post on X.

A 17th-round pick of the Red Sox last season, Galle played collegiately with Ole Miss and spent his last two summers playing for Wareham of the Cape Cod League. During his final summer on the Cape, Galle was an All-Star, and posted 1.04 ERA with four games finished over an eight-outing run for the Gatemen.

Most recently, and within the Red Sox organization, Galle played for Single-A Salem.

In his lone appearance to date down in Salem this season, Galle pitched two innings and fanned one batter while also allowing one run on two hits. Overall, the Biloxi, Miss. native had posted a 7.36 ERA in 7.1 innings of work over four appearances in the minors since turning pro late last summer.

Galle's inclusion to close out the Gray-to-Boston trade makes it an all-pitcher trade for the sides, with the Red Sox having previously sent Brandon Clarke and Richard Fitts to St. Louis in the trade.