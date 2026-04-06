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Pavel Zacha is The Peterson School’s Hardest Working Player of the Week

Bruins center Pavel Zacha is The Peterson School’s Hardest Working Player of the Week for the week ending Apr. 5.

Ty Anderson
Mar 17, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha (18) looks on against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Mar 17, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha (18) looks on against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images

It's been a career year for the Bruins' Pavel Zacha.

Perhaps the most important forward to the B's mix not named David Pastrnak, Zacha's latest run was also enough to earn him our nod as The Peterson School's Hardest Working Player of the Week for the week ending Apr. 5.

In action for four games this past week, Zacha finished the week with one goal and three points for the Black and Gold. His goal turned out to be an absolutely crucial one for the B's, too, as he scored the game-tying goal Sunday in Philadelphia. Now, the Bruins would not go on to win that game, but the importance of gaining that point almost goes without saying given the dogfight that has been the playoff race.

In addition to the goal against the Flyers, Zacha had a helper on what was the Bruins' only goal Saturday afternoon in Tampa, and added an assist in the club's blowout win in Boston against the Stars prior to beginning their current road trip.

Zacha's workload in Tampa went beyond just helping the Bruins find their only goal of the afternoon, too; Bruins head coach Marco Sturm actually gave Zacha and his linemates the Nikita Kucherov assignment. Zacha did his part to win that matchup, with wins in 16 of his 20 faceoffs. Overall, Zacha went a downright dominant 59.7 percent at the dot over the course of what was a four-game week for his club.

The Hardest Working Player of the Week is sponsored by The Peterson School. The Peterson School is now enrolling for their spring semester in Woburn, Westwood, Worcester, and Haverhill. To learn more, visit petersonschool.com

Boston BruinsPavel Zacha
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
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