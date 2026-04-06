NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Less than a month to go

We've got less than a month to go until the 2026 NFL Draft. Much of the pre-draft process is now in the books, with top-30 visits and pro days winding down over the next couple of weeks.

A lot has happened since our first full-league first-round NFL mock draft, which was after the NFL Combine but before free agency. With that, it's time for a new NFL Mock Draft based on what has happened over the last month. Let's get started...

1. Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Nothing new here. Signing Kirk Cousins doesn't stop the Raiders from needing a long-term answer at quarterback, and Mendoza looks like he can be that answer.

2. Jets: LB/EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

John Fisher/Getty Images

The Jets need everything, especially on defense, so they can go with the best player available. That looks like Reese, who projects as a playmaker in multiple spots.

3. Cardinals: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are the first of many quarterback-needy teams in this draft without an option on the board. The next best thing? Start preparing the roster for when you get the quarterback down the line. Having Mauigoa opposite Paris Johnson Jr. should set Arizona up well at tackle for the long-term.

4. Titans: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Over the past couple of weeks, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love has been a popular pick here, but will a defensive coach go with an offensive player - a running back no less - with all of those defensive talent on the board? Bailey projects as a pass rusher that will force offenses to gameplan for him.

5. Giants: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Our first change from Mock Draft 1.0. The Giants' biggest needs remains on defense, so they got best player available on that side of the ball. An elite athlete at 6-foot-5, 244-pounds, there's a lot of different ways the Giants can use him.

6. Browns: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Browns need to get Shedeur Sanders help if they want him to develop into a franchise quarterback. Tate is a quarterback-friendly wide receiver, who separates, has reliable hands, and a big catch radius.

7. Commanders: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Maybe part of the reason Love is being mocked to the Titans so much is it's tough to project his next landing spot. Washington would make sense, as he'd help take a lot off Jayden Daniels' plate in both the running and passing game. There are other spots Washington could fill, but without another top wide receiver they elect to bring in arguably the best overall offensive player in this class in what is a more true 'best player available' approach.

8. Saints: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

This is a bit of a fall for Bain, but as an undersized edge rusher it will be interesting to see how the league reacts. He h as 30 7/8-inch arms, which would be the shortest for a first-round pick in the last 20 years. On tape though he has the tools, especially power and bend, to be an effective rusher. The Saints need pash rush help after the departure of Cam Jordan, and grab him here.

9. Chiefs: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Chiefs do the 'trade a player instead of paying him, then draft his replacement' thing at cornerback. They take Delane, the top cornerback in this class, after sending Trent McDuffie to the Rams.

10. Bengals: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Cincinnati's defense was historically bad last year, and this pick should basically be penciled in as "best defensive player left." In this case it's Downs, who might be the most talented player in this class but doesn't play a premium position. Ohio State used him all over the field with multiple assignments, and he handled everything that was thrown at him.

11. Dolphins: WR Makai Lemon, USC

Harry How/Getty Images

Get ready for a theme of 'this team traded/cut a player, and is using their first-round pick to replace him.' The Dolphins traded Jaylen Waddle (and cut Tyreek Hill), but still made a good investment in quarterback Malik Willis in free agency. They've got to get him somebody to throw to, with their wide receiver room right now in the running for the worst in the NFL. Lemon can be a high-volume target, who should provide Willis with a 'go-to' guy.

12. Lions (from Cowboys): OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Cowboys get:

-17th overall pick

-50th overall pick (2nd round)

Lions get:

-12th overall pick

-92nd overall pick (3rd round)

-177th overall pick (5th round)

Dan Campbell said at the League Meetings last week that the Lions are considering moving Penei Sewell to left tackle after moving on from Taylor Decker. If they draft a left tackle though, they won't need to do that. Freeling is a bit of projection with only 17 college starts, but has tremendous athletic upside. He could probably play right or left tackle with the right coaching, so all options are on the table with him and Sewell.

13. Rams: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams don't have much at wide receiver behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, who both have questions heading into the 2026 season. Tyson has the size and route running to thrive in Sean McVay's offense, and is a logical replacement whenever 33-year-old Adams moves on.

NOTE: The Rams got this pick in a draft-day trade with the Atlanta Falcons last year

14. Ravens: G Vega Ioane, Penn State

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

The Ravens are at their best when they're dominating the line of scrimmage, but they lost multiple interior offensive linemen this year. Current starting projected left guard Andrew Vorhees is in a contract year. Ioane would be an upgrade and a long-term investment. Between his raw strength, technique, and nasty demeanor he has the upside needed for a guard to go this high in the draft.

15. Buccaneers: EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Miami's other pass rusher also goes in the top 15. Mesidor plays with a good balance of power and speed, with a developed pass rush game and willingness as a run defender. However, the fact he'll be a 25-year-old rookie knocks him down the board. For an edge-needy Bucs team though, he can come in and contribute right away.

16. Jets: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Another 'replacing a traded player' pick here. The Jets keep working on their defense by taking McCoy after moving on from Sauce Gardner during the season. McCoy flashed top-10 pick talent in 2024, but then missed all of last year with a torn ACL he suffered in January. Issues lingered past the Combine are a reason for concern, but he was able to work out at the Tennessee pro day and did well including a 4.37-second 40. That should ease some concerns.

17. Cowboys (from Lions): CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

David Jensen/Getty Images

Dallas needs to work on its defense in this draft. With a thin cornerback group at the top and the Jets taking one before them, they know they need to act to get a guy. Terrell plays the aggressive stytle of corner the Cowboys have traditionally liked.

18. Vikings: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Soobum Im/Getty Images

Same pick from our first NFL mock draft here, but it just makes too much sense. The Vikings need a long term plan at deep safety, and Thieneman plays the position at a high level. The only question is, does he go sooner?

19. Panthers: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Tet McMillan was a good start, but the Panthers need to keep adding options for Bryce Young. Cooper can do a bit of everything but primarily wins from the slot, making him a logical pairing for McMillan. He also has good strength and plays bigger than he's listed at 6-foot, 199 pounds. Between him and McMillan, the Panthers will be able to bully smaller secondaries.

20. Cowboys: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After trading away Micah Parsons, the Cowboys need help on the edge. The cornerback position being thin had them addressing that with their first pick, but back on the clock now they add Faulk to help get after the quarterback.

NOTE: The Cowboys got this pick in the Micah Parsons trade last year from the Green Bay Packers

21. Steelers: OL Spencer Fano, Utah

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

There are some questions about Fano's size (32 1/8-inch arms), but he has the strength, athleticism, and football IQ to be an effective blocker anywhere and repped at tackle, guard, and center at the Combine. The Steelers need short-term help on the inside, but both of their tackles are on the back half of their rookie contracts. Fano might end up moving around early in his career, but he should hold up wherever he's needed.

22. Chargers: DT Peter Woods, Clemson

Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chargers need help on both sides of the line of scrimmage. They could go offensive line here (Fano would make sense if he's still on the board) but Woods might be too much value to pass up. A rushing defensive tackle, he had a standout 2024 season and was in the top-10 conversation for this draft going into the season, but couldn't match that as the Clemson program as a whole struggled in 2025. LA is betting on the 2024 version being more reflective of the player he is.

23. Chiefs (from Eagles): TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Soobum Im/Getty Images

Eagles get:

-29th overall pick

-74th overall pick (3rd round)

-169th overall pick (5th round)

Chiefs get:

-23rd overall pick

Two teams that love making draft-day deals swap to allow Kansas City up the board (which puts the Eagles just in front of the Patriots, we'll get to that in a bit). Yes, Travis Kelce is returning for 2026 but he's year-to-year at best. The Chiefs hope their getting his heir apparent here. Sadiq's ability to both stretch the field and create after the catch would be a strong fit with Patrick Mahomes.

24. Browns: OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Butch Dill/Getty Images

After adding a receiver earlier, the Browns get a player they hope can anchor their offensive line. Proctor stands 6-foot-7, 352 pounds but isn't just a mauler. He has athleticism that lets him block out in space too. He needs to improve against more technical rushers, especially in pass protection, but has the makings of a starting NFL right tackle.

NOTE: The Browns got this pick in a draft-day trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year

25. Bears: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

The Bears lost Jaquan Brisker, Kevin Byard, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency. They did add Coby Bryant but need another safety to play with him. McNeil-Warren is a bigger safety at 6-foot-3, 201 pounds who is at his best coming downhill or playing in the box.

26. Bills: DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Jason Mowry/Getty Images

Run defense was arguably the Bills' biggest issue last year, and they have to be better in 2026. Adding help for Josh Allen is always on the table, but stopping the other team from scoring makes things easier on the quarterback too.

27. 49ers: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

With Trent Williams having contract issues at 37-years-old, the 49ers need to be looking for an answer at left tackle. Lomu was a two-year starter at that position at Utah.

28. Texans: OT Blake Miller, Clemson

David Jensen/Getty Images

The run on tackles continues. That things we've been talking about with the Patriots drafting Miller to plan a year ahead at right tackle? Well, in this mock it's the Texans doing exactly that. They signed Braden Smith to a one-year deal this offseason, so the 30-year-old is not a long-term option right now. Miller would be, while offering important depth to a team that had its offensive line depth decimated last season.

29. Eagles (from Chiefs): WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Whether it's to the Patriots or not, recent reporting is making it seem more and more likely that A.J. Brown will be traded by the Eagles once the salary cap implications change post-June 1. Because that's after the draft, they won't be getting a pick that will help them replace him this year. So, they have to use their own. The bad news for the Patriots in that Boston may have been a fit as that outside 'X' receiver they need, but if this trade makes Brown more available, it could be good news down the line.

30. Dolphins: EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

After losing Bradley Chubb in free agency the Dolphins need another rusher opposite Chop Robinson. Parker is another player whose production dipped in 2025, but his 2024 season shows significant upside.

The Dolphins got this pick in the Jaylen Waddle trade with the Denver Broncos

31. Patriots: OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Iheanachor has become a popular name for the Patriots in recent weeks, for good reason. That started when Mike Vrabel was at the Arizona State pro day, and had a hands-on workout with him.

Iheanachor is a raw but high-upside tackle. He didn't start playing football until 2021 when he began college at the JUCO level, but has started the last two seasons at right tackle at Arizona State. He's got plus athleticism and strength at 6-foot-6, 321 pounds and played one of his best games against some of the best competition he faced when he allowed just two pressures against David Bailey and Texas Tech.

The real question is though, would the Patriots use their top draft asset on a position that isn't an immediate need? This pick would be more about mid-season depth or even 2027, with Morgan Moses 35 and in the last year of guaranteed money on his contract. However, when Vrabel was asked that question this week he responded by saying he hopes the team takes the best player available.

At this point, that's down to Iheanachor and Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell. With limited tackle depth but significant edge depth on Day 2 of the draft, the Patriots choose to get a tackle while they can.

32. Seahawks: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images