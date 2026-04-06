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NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Less than a month to go

Refreshing our seven-round NFL Mock Draft after free agency. Who do the New England Patriots take at Pick 31?

Alex Barth
2026 NFL Draft Mock Draft New England Patriots

The logo for the 2026 NFL Draft, which will be held in Pittsburgh.

Alex Barth/98.5 The Sports Hub

We've got less than a month to go until the 2026 NFL Draft. Much of the pre-draft process is now in the books, with top-30 visits and pro days winding down over the next couple of weeks.

A lot has happened since our first full-league first-round NFL mock draft, which was after the NFL Combine but before free agency. With that, it's time for a new NFL Mock Draft based on what has happened over the last month. Let's get started...

1. Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - OCTOBER 18: Fernando Mendoza #15 of the Indiana Hoosiers throws the ball during the first half of the NCAA game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium on October 18, 2025 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Nothing new here. Signing Kirk Cousins doesn't stop the Raiders from needing a long-term answer at quarterback, and Mendoza looks like he can be that answer.

2. Jets: LB/EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

MADISON, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 18: Arvell Reese #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)John Fisher/Getty Images

The Jets need everything, especially on defense, so they can go with the best player available. That looks like Reese, who projects as a playmaker in multiple spots.

3. Cardinals: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Nov 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) gets into position during the game between the Mustangs and the Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn ImagesJerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are the first of many quarterback-needy teams in this draft without an option on the board. The next best thing? Start preparing the roster for when you get the quarterback down the line. Having Mauigoa opposite Paris Johnson Jr. should set Arizona up well at tackle for the long-term.

4. Titans: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

TEMPE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 18: David Bailey #31 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders scrambles after Sam Leavitt #10 of the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second quarter of the NCAAF game at Mountain America Stadium on October 18, 2025 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Over the past couple of weeks, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love has been a popular pick here, but will a defensive coach go with an offensive player - a running back no less - with all of those defensive talent on the board? Bailey projects as a pass rusher that will force offenses to gameplan for him.

5. Giants: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Nov 22, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn ImagesJoseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Our first change from Mock Draft 1.0. The Giants' biggest needs remains on defense, so they got best player available on that side of the ball. An elite athlete at 6-foot-5, 244-pounds, there's a lot of different ways the Giants can use him.

6. Browns: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) scores a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first quarter during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn ImagesRobert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Browns need to get Shedeur Sanders help if they want him to develop into a franchise quarterback. Tate is a quarterback-friendly wide receiver, who separates, has reliable hands, and a big catch radius.

7. Commanders: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - OCTOBER 18: Jeremiyah Love #4 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium on October 18, 2025 in South Bend, Indiana.Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Maybe part of the reason Love is being mocked to the Titans so much is it's tough to project his next landing spot. Washington would make sense, as he'd help take a lot off Jayden Daniels' plate in both the running and passing game. There are other spots Washington could fill, but without another top wide receiver they elect to bring in arguably the best overall offensive player in this class in what is a more true 'best player available' approach.

8. Saints: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn ImagesDarren Yamashita-Imagn Images

This is a bit of a fall for Bain, but as an undersized edge rusher it will be interesting to see how the league reacts. He h as 30 7/8-inch arms, which would be the shortest for a first-round pick in the last 20 years. On tape though he has the tools, especially power and bend, to be an effective rusher. The Saints need pash rush help after the departure of Cam Jordan, and grab him here.

9. Chiefs: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Sep 13, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts to Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (not pictured) making an incomplete pass during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn ImagesStephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Chiefs do the 'trade a player instead of paying him, then draft his replacement' thing at cornerback. They take Delane, the top cornerback in this class, after sending Trent McDuffie to the Rams.

10. Bengals: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 16: Caleb Downs #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Wrigley Field on November 16, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Cincinnati's defense was historically bad last year, and this pick should basically be penciled in as "best defensive player left." In this case it's Downs, who might be the most talented player in this class but doesn't play a premium position. Ohio State used him all over the field with multiple assignments, and he handled everything that was thrown at him.

11. Dolphins: WR Makai Lemon, USC

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: Makai Lemon #6 of the Southern California Trojans catches a pass during a 38-17 win over the Northwestern Wildcats at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)Harry How/Getty Images

Get ready for a theme of 'this team traded/cut a player, and is using their first-round pick to replace him.' The Dolphins traded Jaylen Waddle (and cut Tyreek Hill), but still made a good investment in quarterback Malik Willis in free agency. They've got to get him somebody to throw to, with their wide receiver room right now in the running for the worst in the NFL. Lemon can be a high-volume target, who should provide Willis with a 'go-to' guy.

12. Lions (from Cowboys): OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn ImagesPetre Thomas-Imagn Images

Cowboys get:

-17th overall pick
-50th overall pick (2nd round)

Lions get:

-12th overall pick
-92nd overall pick (3rd round)
-177th overall pick (5th round)

Dan Campbell said at the League Meetings last week that the Lions are considering moving Penei Sewell to left tackle after moving on from Taylor Decker. If they draft a left tackle though, they won't need to do that. Freeling is a bit of projection with only 17 college starts, but has tremendous athletic upside. He could probably play right or left tackle with the right coaching, so all options are on the table with him and Sewell.

13. Rams: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesMark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams don't have much at wide receiver behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, who both have questions heading into the 2026 season. Tyson has the size and route running to thrive in Sean McVay's offense, and is a logical replacement whenever 33-year-old Adams moves on.

NOTE: The Rams got this pick in a draft-day trade with the Atlanta Falcons last year

14. Ravens: G Vega Ioane, Penn State

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 15: Olaivavega Ioane #71 of the Penn State Nittany Lions before a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on November 15, 2025 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)Duane Burleson/Getty Images

The Ravens are at their best when they're dominating the line of scrimmage, but they lost multiple interior offensive linemen this year. Current starting projected left guard Andrew Vorhees is in a contract year. Ioane would be an upgrade and a long-term investment. Between his raw strength, technique, and nasty demeanor he has the upside needed for a guard to go this high in the draft.

15. Buccaneers: EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn ImagesJerome Miron-Imagn Images

Miami's other pass rusher also goes in the top 15. Mesidor plays with a good balance of power and speed, with a developed pass rush game and willingness as a run defender. However, the fact he'll be a 25-year-old rookie knocks him down the board. For an edge-needy Bucs team though, he can come in and contribute right away.

16. Jets: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Sep 21, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) reacts after making an interception during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn ImagesKevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Another 'replacing a traded player' pick here. The Jets keep working on their defense by taking McCoy after moving on from Sauce Gardner during the season. McCoy flashed top-10 pick talent in 2024, but then missed all of last year with a torn ACL he suffered in January. Issues lingered past the Combine are a reason for concern, but he was able to work out at the Tennessee pro day and did well including a 4.37-second 40. That should ease some concerns.

17. Cowboys (from Lions): CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 08: Avieon Terrell #8 of the Clemson Tigers reacts after a play during the second half of a football game against the Florida State Seminoles at Memorial Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)David Jensen/Getty Images

Dallas needs to work on its defense in this draft. With a thin cornerback group at the top and the Jets taking one before them, they know they need to act to get a guy. Terrell plays the aggressive stytle of corner the Cowboys have traditionally liked.

18. Vikings: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

EUGENE, OREGON - NOVEMBER 14: Dillon Thieneman #31 of the Oregon Ducks looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium on November 14, 2025 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)Soobum Im/Getty Images

Same pick from our first NFL mock draft here, but it just makes too much sense. The Vikings need a long term plan at deep safety, and Thieneman plays the position at a high level. The only question is, does he go sooner?

19. Panthers: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Nov 8, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn ImagesMatthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Tet McMillan was a good start, but the Panthers need to keep adding options for Bryce Young. Cooper can do a bit of everything but primarily wins from the slot, making him a logical pairing for McMillan. He also has good strength and plays bigger than he's listed at 6-foot, 199 pounds. Between him and McMillan, the Panthers will be able to bully smaller secondaries.

20. Cowboys: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) blitzes as Auburn Tigers take on Ball State Cardinals at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated Ball State Cardinals 42-3.Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After trading away Micah Parsons, the Cowboys need help on the edge. The cornerback position being thin had them addressing that with their first pick, but back on the clock now they add Faulk to help get after the quarterback.

NOTE: The Cowboys got this pick in the Micah Parsons trade last year from the Green Bay Packers

21. Steelers: OL Spencer Fano, Utah

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 30: Spencer Fano #55 of the Utah Utes llines up on the defensive line during the second half of a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on August 30, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

There are some questions about Fano's size (32 1/8-inch arms), but he has the strength, athleticism, and football IQ to be an effective blocker anywhere and repped at tackle, guard, and center at the Combine. The Steelers need short-term help on the inside, but both of their tackles are on the back half of their rookie contracts. Fano might end up moving around early in his career, but he should hold up wherever he's needed.

22. Chargers: DT Peter Woods, Clemson

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025.Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chargers need help on both sides of the line of scrimmage. They could go offensive line here (Fano would make sense if he's still on the board) but Woods might be too much value to pass up. A rushing defensive tackle, he had a standout 2024 season and was in the top-10 conversation for this draft going into the season, but couldn't match that as the Clemson program as a whole struggled in 2025. LA is betting on the 2024 version being more reflective of the player he is.

23. Chiefs (from Eagles): TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

EUGENE, OREGON - NOVEMBER 14: Kenyon Sadiq #18 of the Oregon Ducks runs with the ball past Mike Gerald #13 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Autzen Stadium on November 14, 2025 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)Soobum Im/Getty Images

Eagles get:

-29th overall pick
-74th overall pick (3rd round)
-169th overall pick (5th round)

Chiefs get:

-23rd overall pick

Two teams that love making draft-day deals swap to allow Kansas City up the board (which puts the Eagles just in front of the Patriots, we'll get to that in a bit). Yes, Travis Kelce is returning for 2026 but he's year-to-year at best. The Chiefs hope their getting his heir apparent here. Sadiq's ability to both stretch the field and create after the catch would be a strong fit with Patrick Mahomes.

24. Browns: OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 15: Kadyn Proctor #74 of the Alabama Crimson Tide blocks out during the fourth quarter of a football game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Bryant Denny Stadium on November 15, 2025 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)Butch Dill/Getty Images

After adding a receiver earlier, the Browns get a player they hope can anchor their offensive line. Proctor stands 6-foot-7, 352 pounds but isn't just a mauler. He has athleticism that lets him block out in space too. He needs to improve against more technical rushers, especially in pass protection, but has the makings of a starting NFL right tackle.

NOTE: The Browns got this pick in a draft-day trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year

25. Bears: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) celebrates a third down stop against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn ImagesJeff Romance-Imagn Images

The Bears lost Jaquan Brisker, Kevin Byard, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency. They did add Coby Bryant but need another safety to play with him. McNeil-Warren is a bigger safety at 6-foot-3, 201 pounds who is at his best coming downhill or playing in the box.

26. Bills: DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 22: Defensive tackle Kayden McDonald #98 of the Ohio State Buckeyes seen in action during the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)Jason Mowry/Getty Images

Run defense was arguably the Bills' biggest issue last year, and they have to be better in 2026. Adding help for Josh Allen is always on the table, but stopping the other team from scoring makes things easier on the quarterback too.

27. 49ers: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) gets ready before the snap during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn ImagesJay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

With Trent Williams having contract issues at 37-years-old, the 49ers need to be looking for an answer at left tackle. Lomu was a two-year starter at that position at Utah.

28. Texans: OT Blake Miller, Clemson

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 01: Blake Miller #78 of the Clemson Tigers reads blocks the defense during the first half of a football game against the Duke Blue Devils at Memorial Stadium on November 01, 2025 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)David Jensen/Getty Images

The run on tackles continues. That things we've been talking about with the Patriots drafting Miller to plan a year ahead at right tackle? Well, in this mock it's the Texans doing exactly that. They signed Braden Smith to a one-year deal this offseason, so the 30-year-old is not a long-term option right now. Miller would be, while offering important depth to a team that had its offensive line depth decimated last season.

29. Eagles (from Chiefs): WR Denzel Boston, Washington

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 06: Denzel Boston #12 of the Washington Huskies catches a pass but lands out of bounds against the UC Davis Aggies during the second half at Husky Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Whether it's to the Patriots or not, recent reporting is making it seem more and more likely that A.J. Brown will be traded by the Eagles once the salary cap implications change post-June 1. Because that's after the draft, they won't be getting a pick that will help them replace him this year. So, they have to use their own. The bad news for the Patriots in that Boston may have been a fit as that outside 'X' receiver they need, but if this trade makes Brown more available, it could be good news down the line.

30. Dolphins: EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

After losing Bradley Chubb in free agency the Dolphins need another rusher opposite Chop Robinson. Parker is another player whose production dipped in 2025, but his 2024 season shows significant upside.

The Dolphins got this pick in the Jaylen Waddle trade with the Denver Broncos

31. Patriots: OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesMark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Iheanachor has become a popular name for the Patriots in recent weeks, for good reason. That started when Mike Vrabel was at the Arizona State pro day, and had a hands-on workout with him.

Iheanachor is a raw but high-upside tackle. He didn't start playing football until 2021 when he began college at the JUCO level, but has started the last two seasons at right tackle at Arizona State. He's got plus athleticism and strength at 6-foot-6, 321 pounds and played one of his best games against some of the best competition he faced when he allowed just two pressures against David Bailey and Texas Tech.

The real question is though, would the Patriots use their top draft asset on a position that isn't an immediate need? This pick would be more about mid-season depth or even 2027, with Morgan Moses 35 and in the last year of guaranteed money on his contract. However, when Vrabel was asked that question this week he responded by saying he hopes the team takes the best player available.

At this point, that's down to Iheanachor and Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell. With limited tackle depth but significant edge depth on Day 2 of the draft, the Patriots choose to get a tackle while they can.

32. Seahawks: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn ImagesMaria Lysaker-Imagn Images

With the Patriots not taking Howell, the Seahawks grab him one pick later. He'll help replace the loss of Boye Mafe in free agency, and give the team a younger option behind 34-year-old DeMarcus Lawrence and 30-year-old Uchenna Nwosu.

New England PatriotsNFL DraftPatriots Offseason News
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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