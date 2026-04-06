NCAA Men’s National Championship: Michigan vs UConn odds, spread, and total

The Michigan Wolverines and Connecticut Huskies meet in Indianapolis for 2026's Division 1 national championship this Monday at 8:50 p.m. EST. That's a long time for the NCAA's eastern fans to wait for a tipoff. Then again, college basketball viewers have been waiting to see Michigan and UConn in a championship tilt forever.

Connecticut has won six national titles in men's hoops, including back-to-back trophies in 2023 and 2024. Michigan, since lifting the NCAA trophy in 1989, has gone to four more national-title games in addition to winning two NIT championships. But not only have the Huskies and Wolverines met merely three times in men's basketball, but they've never played a contest in any postseason tournament. The schools are old favorites of most Final Four viewers, but Monday's matchup is a brand new one for the occasion.

Michigan is favored to defeat UConn after making another statement in the semifinals. The dynamic big man Aday Mara led an offense that didn't miss a beat when forward Yaxel Lendeborg had to nurse an injury, scoring 26 points in a 91-73 win over Arizona. Michigan manufactured its fifth-straight double-digit margin of victory while tying for the biggest blowout of a No. 1 seed since 1979. However, UConn is considered a fighting underdog in the championship clash after its own impressive 71-62 takedown of Illinois on Saturday.

Spread

Wolverines +7 (-108)

Huskies -7 (-102)

Money line

Wolverines +270

Huskies -291

Total

Over 144.5 (-109)

Under 144.5 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on April 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Michigan Wolverines vs UConn Huskies Betting Trends

Michigan is 1-5 in acknowledged Division 1 title games since 1976.

UConn owns 18 total NCAA titles in men's and women's basketball.

UM has beaten five tourney opponents by an average 21.6 points.

Michigan Wolverines vs UConn Huskies Injury Reports

Michigan Wolverines

Forward Yaxel Lendeborg is probable with an ankle injury.

Guard Winters Grady is out with a lower-leg injury.

Guard LJ Cason remains out with an ACL tear.

UConn Huskies

Guard Solo Ball is probable with a wrist injury.

Michigan Wolverines vs UConn Huskies Predictions and Picks

Michigan's perfect record in NCAA semifinals contrasts with the program's losing streak in title games. Such trends don't mean much in a high-turnover era of college players, administrators, and coaches. Yet, it's likely that UConn's head coach, Dan Hurley, will utilize the Huskies' superior credentials as a talking point to heighten his squad's confidence. Michigan can boast of a modicum of Final Four success. Connecticut is the brand that tends to win when either the men's or women's Division 1 trophy is on the line.

Hurley's tactical mastery will be challenged by a Michigan team that can check UConn's strengths at every turn. UConn forward Tarris Reed Jr. is not tall enough to overcome Mara's awesome reach. Landeborg, the Big Ten Player of the Year, is “determined” to play through a possible MCL sprain, as reported by Charles Post at Yahoo Sports. That cannot be good news for UConn's senior forward Alex Karaban, who went 1-of-8 against Illinois. Scarier still for UConn is that Michigan finished 12-of-27 from downtown against Arizona despite junior sharpshooter Elliot Cadeau's icy opening half.

This spring's Brooklyn Nets would have problems beating Michigan. One alternative angle is to imagine Michigan representing Team USA in the FIBA World Cup, in which HC Dusty May's surreal squad would be a contender, and in which UConn's relatively blue-collar battalion probably would not contend. Michigan's elite guard play, when added to the Mara-Landeborg duo, gives the Wolverines an edge over the Final Four field outside and inside of the paint.