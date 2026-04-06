Jaylen Brown calls for Neemias Queta to win NBA award

Jaylen Brown wants it known who he thinks is the most improved player in the NBA.

During a recent live stream after the Celtics defeated the Raptors, Brown made his case for why Neemias Queta should win the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year Award or be named to one of the three NBA all-defensive teams. Perhaps even both.

Queta’s production has dramatically increased 2025-26 after he earned the Celtics’ starting center role. He has started in 72 of the 73 games he has played this season, averaging 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while logging 25.5 minutes per game. He has a career-high 16 double-doubles this season.

Through his previous three games, Queta is posting 17.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and an astonishing 3.3 blocks per outing. In a 115-101 win over Toronto, Queta recorded 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

“I've watched him grow and flourish,” Brown said. “[Queta] has been playing extremely well. You can see he's thinking the game. Can see he's taking his time. You don't have those moments where he kind of gets into his head a little bit. I talked to him like, 'Hey, bro, best big on the floor. Hey, come out. Dominate. Be solid. Just put your hands up.' He's been so much more receptive. It's like his brain is connecting in a way it wasn't early in the season.

“So I just wanted to pause. Neemias Queta needs to be Most Improved Player. He needs to be on a defensive team. He needs some type of award for the amount of growth this year. I'm extremely proud of [Queta] because he's just stayed with it.”

Sportsbooks disagree with Brown’s assertion. Queta is currently +15000 to win the award, according to BetMGM. Atlanta’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is averaging a career-best 20.6 points per game after never scoring more than 12.8 points in his seven seasons, is the favorite at -200.