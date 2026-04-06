Notable Bruins prospects make their plans for next season

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 29: Elliott Groenewold poses for a portrait after being drafted by the Boston Bruins with the 110th overall pick in the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

While the Bruins wait to see what happens with some of their graduating prospects, the Bruins did find out what's next for forward prospect Chris Pelosi and defensive prospect Elliott Groenewold, with both players indicating that they will return to Quinnipiac University for another season of college hockey.

While somewhat expected, the return of both players was confirmed via the official X account of QU's hockey team late last week.

Selected with a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft (Boston's top pick in that draft), Pelosi is coming off what was a fantastic sophomore season for the Bobcats, with 18 goals and 34 points in 35 games played. Pelosi's six power-play goals, meanwhile, were tied for the third-most among all ECAC skaters.

Overall, the 21-year-old Pelosi has posted 31 goals and 58 points in 73 games for QU since jumping to college hockey from the USHL ranks.

Groenewold, meanwhile, is coming off what felt like a breakout year on the Bobcats' blue line, with seven goals and 20 points in 40 games played. In addition to the eight-point uptick, the 6-foot-2 Groenewold also posted a plus-39 rating, which was tops in the ECAC and had a nine-plus advantage on second place.

A fourth-round pick of the Bruins in 2024, and with the Bruins trading up to make sure they got him before somebody else did, Groenewold's year was enough to earn him ECAC All-League First Team honors.