3 Stars: Bruins can’t close vs. Bolts

TAMPA, FL – MARCH 28: Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates a win over the Ottawa Senators with Darren Raddysh #43 during the third period at the Benchmark International Arena on March 28, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

For 76 games, the Bruins had been one of the best third-period, lockdown teams in the National Hockey League. But in Game 77, the dam finally broke, as the Bruins surrendered three straight goals in the third en route to a 3-1 loss to the Lightning.

The loss marked the first time all season that the Bruins led through 40 minutes and failed to grab at least a point, with the Bruins having entered this contest with a 31-0-4 record when leading through two periods of play this season.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get the puck in [deep] there once or twice, and we got caught," B's coach Marco Sturm said. "Those are the little details that are going to cost us two points here, so that’s something we have to address and get better.”

The loss was not as bad as it could've been for the Bruins, all things considered. That's only because elsewhere in the NHL, the Senators, Red Wings, and Blue Jackets all lost, keeping the Bruins six points above the playoff cutoff line.

Here's a look at the 985TheSportsHub.com 3 Stars of the game...

3rd Star: Andrei Vasilevskiy

TAMPA, FL - APRIL 4: Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Lightning makes a save against Elias Lindholm #28 of the Bruins defend during the third period at Benchmark International Arena. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Given how little pressure the Bruins put on Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy in the third period, Vasileksiy honestly could've propped up a beach chair and taken a little nap in the crease if he really wanted to. The Bruins put just one shot on goal between the start of the third and Tampa's go-ahead goal, and even when the Bruins were chasing late, they mustered just two additional shots on Vasilevskiy's net.

But in the second period, No. 88 was on top of his game, with saves on 10 of the 11 shots he faced in what was a fast-and-furious attack from the Bruins.

The good news for the Lightning (and troubling news for the Bruins and rest of the NHL), is that Vasilevskiy looked as dialed in as he's been since coming out of the Olympics. If he can get his game going in this direction — he's been getting wins but his play hasn't been Vasy-like — that's a scary thought for the postseason.

2nd Star: Viktor Arvidsson

TAMPA, FL - APRIL 4: Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Lightning makes a save against Viktor Arvidsson #71 of the Bruins during the second period at the Benchmark International Arena. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Bruins winger Viktor Arvidsson has been on F I R E since coming out of the Olympic break. And Arvidsson was really the only reason the Bruins had anything to show for this game and delivered a downright fantastic dish to Casey Mittelstadt for what was the Black and Gold's only goal of the night.

Arvidsson finished the loss with three shots on goal and a block, while the Bruins controlled shot attempts by a 22-9 mark with No. 71 on the ice. Arvidsson was also credited with six individual scoring chances and three individual high-danger scoring chances at five-on-five play, both of which were tops among all Boston skaters.

1st Star: Darren Raddysh

TAMPA, FL - APRIL 4: Darren Raddysh #43 of the Lightning celebrates his goal against the Bruins during the third period at the Benchmark International Arena. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Everything's been coming up Darren Raddysh this season.

And with the game-winning goal in Saturday's victory, Raddysh put himself in the Tampa Bay record books. With the goal being his 21st of the season, Raddysh is now in possession of the single-best goal scoring season by any Bolts defender.