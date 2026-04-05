3 Stars: Korpisalo helps Bruins earn point vs. Flyers

Apr 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Christian Dvorak (22) attempts to deflect a shot against Boston Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) in the third period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The scheduling gods were decidedly against the Bruins on Sunday.

After having a 5 p.m puck drop down in Tampa on Saturday, the Bruins traveled up to Philadelphia for the second leg of a back-to-back set. Now, that itself is not uncommon. In fact, this was the middle game of what will ultimately be three straight weekend back-to-backs for the Bruins. But it was the context of that back-to-back that hurt the Bruins. Not only were the Bruins going against a Philly club that was idle on Saturday, but they were also dropping the puck for what was essentially their second game in less than 24 hours, with Sunday's start coming just before 4 p.m.

In other words, the Bruins were up against it from the start. And that's reason enough for Marco Sturm to leave Philly happy with the Bruins nabbing even a point.

"A huge point for us," Sturm, whose team kicked off this road trip with two straight regulation losses, said following the overtime loss. "I'll definitely take that point."

Here's a look at the 985TheSportsHub.com 3 Stars of the game...

3rd Star: Trevor Zegras

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 05: Trevor Zegras #46 of the Flyers controls the puck against the Bruins in the second period of a game at Xfinity Mobile Arena. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

When David Pastrnak was whistled for an overtime penalty, you could actually feel good about the Bruins' odds of killing off the penalty. Especially when considering that the Flyers had yet to score a 4-on-3 goal this season.

But when that 4-on-3 turned to a 5-on-3 mere seconds into the power-play opportunity, you kind of had a feeling that you were simply waiting for the inevitable.

And it was Trevor Zegras, the victim of the high-sticking penalty committed by Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who made that happen. Zegras then doubled down on his B's killing when he had the secondary assist on the goal that ultimately ended the Bruins' hopes of stealing two points in this contest.

2nd Star: Joonas Korpisalo

Apr 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) in action against the Philadelphia Flyers in the third period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. (Kyle Ross/Imagn Images)

The only rested Bruin on Sunday afternoon was Joonas Korpisalo. He looked it, he played like it, and the Bruins needed what they got out of No. 70 on Sunday.

Hit with 31 shots, Korpisalo turned away all but two, and made 10 saves in the third period (including a beauty of a kick save late in regulation), to guarantee the Bruins at least one point in this otherwise largely-fruitless afternoon for Boston.

Per NaturalStatTrick, Korpisalo made saves on seven of the eight high-danger shots he faced, and beat his expected goals against of 3.25 despite the loss.

1st Star: Porter Martone

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 05: The Flyers celebrate a goal by Porter Martone #94 during overtime against the Boston Bruins for a 2-1 win at Xfinity Mobile Arena. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

So it turns out that you are allowed to bring the 19-year-old kid up and plug him right into an NHL lineup while also trying to make the playoffs. Huh. Pretty crazy.

I'm not talking about James Hagens, sadly. But rather the Flyers' Porter Martone.

Playing in what was the fourth NHL game of his career, and without any sort of AHL seasoning, the No. 6 overall pick from the 2025 NHL Draft (one pick before the B's selected Hagens) came through with an assist and a goal in the win. That goal was the game-winning goal in overtime, of course, and was also the first of his career.