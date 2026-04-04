RECAP: Revolution blank CF Montréal 3-0 for 1st shutout of 2026

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (April 4, 2026) – The New England Revolution (2-3-0; 6 pts.) opened their three-game homestand with a 3-0 win over CF Montréal (1-5-0; 3 pts.) on Saturday evening at Gillette Stadium. Today's match saw three goal scorers in Luca Langoni, Mamadou Fofana, and Peyton Miller, while goalkeeper Matt Turner collected five saves in the team's first shutout of the 2026 season.

Six minutes into the contest, Langoni found the back of the net to give New England the early 1-0 lead. Defender Ilay Feingold floated a cross into the box to find striker Dor Turgeman. The 22-year-old Israeli forward's first-time shot was saved by the CF Montreal goalkeeper, but Langoni streaked past his defender and tucked the rebound inside the far post, marking his third consecutive game on the scoresheet.

The Revolution nearly doubled their lead in the 16th minute as Feingold hit Turgeman near the penalty spot, but the striker's shot was denied by the right pipe. The Canadian side generated dangerous opportunities late in the opening half, with Turner notching two saves to keep the visitors scoreless entering the intermission. However, the Revolution would have to finish the final 65 minutes without their head coach in the technical area, as Marko Mitrović was sent off with a red card in the 34th minute.

Coming out of the break, Turner made another crucial stop to deny Montreal an equalizer. Montreal’s Dawid Bugaj rattled a strike off the crossbar, and Turner dove to his left to stop the second effort. Turner, who earned a start with the U.S. Men’s National Team during the recent March international window, finished the night with five stops.

In need of a second goal to create some distance with the visitors, central defender Mamadou Fofana delivered with his first MLS goal in the 77th minute. Standing over a free kick, Langoni distributed his league-leading fifth assist of the season with a curling ball toward the back post, where Fofana made no mistake with the finish. In his fourth start of the season, Fofana played all 90 minutes alongside Will Sands, Brayan Ceballos, and Feingold on the backline.

Homegrown defender Peyton Miller, a 63rd-minute substitute, made an impact late in the game with the Revolution's third goal, his second tally in as many home games. Miller streaked down the right flank and dribbled toward the oncoming Montreal goalkeeper, before calmly chipping his shot over his head and into the open net to close the scoring.

The Revolution will go for three wins in a row on home soil next Saturday, April 11 when D.C. United visits Gillette Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The match airs live on Apple TV in both English and Spanish. Listen to the club's local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), Rumba 97.7 (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).