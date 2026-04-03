Revolution host Rhode Island FC in 2026 U.S. Open Cup round of 32

Matt Polster #8 of the New England Revolution stands with teammates during the national anthem before an MLS match against FC Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium on March 15, 2026. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (April 3, 2026) – The New England Revolution will host USL Championship side Rhode Island FC in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 at Centreville Bank Stadium on Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET. The winner of that Round of 32 contest will face either Orlando City SC (home) or USL League One side FC Naples (away) in the Round of 16. Every U.S. Open Cup fixture in the Round of 32 and beyond, is available to watch on Paramount+.

Tickets for the Round of 32 match in Pawtucket, Rhode Island go on sale today to Revolution Season Members, who have access to discounted tickets for the match. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 6 at 10:00 a.m. ET, available at Revolutionsoccer.net/tickets, 1-877-GET-REVS, and tix@revolutionsoccer.net.

The matchup will mark the second straight season New England and Rhode Island FC have met in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. In last season's meeting at Centerville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I., New England used an 88th-minute game-winning goal from Homegrown midfielder Cristiano Oliveira to dispatch the hosts, 2-1. In club history, the Revolution are 10-4-3 against USL opposition. Rhode Island has posted a 0-2-1 record through its first three matches of the 2026 season.

The New England Revolution are three-time finalists and one-time winners of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, having lifted the trophy in 2007. New England also finished as runners up in 2001 and 2016. The Revolution reached the Round of 16 in last year's tournament, defeating Rhode Island FC on the road before a loss to Chicago Fire FC in the Round of 16. Overall, the Revolution are 24-20-5 in 49 games in the competition, including a 15-7-3 mark at home.

The entire 16-game Third Round slate – and every match onward to the tournament Final – will stream live on Paramount+. In addition to full matches and highlights, CBS Sports’ coverage will include studio programming on CBS Sports Golazo Network and the creation of ancillary content beyond games which will focus on markets and clubs in the competition, as well as the tournament’s rich history as the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States. CBS Sports will also provide additional Open Cup editorial coverage on CBSSports.com, the Golazo Starting XI newsletter and across its @GolazoAmerica and @CBSSportsGolazo social accounts.