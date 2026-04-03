Red Sox star ranks in Top 10 of MLB jersey sales

Apr 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox pinch hitter Roman Anthony (19) crosses home plate after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox 2026 season may not be getting off to the hottest start on the field, but they do have a player that’s making waves in popularity.

According to Fanatics, as of March 26, outfielder Roman Anthony ranks No. 9 in MLB jersey sales since the end of the 2025 season. Joining the young Boston superstar in the top-10 are the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and Mookie Betts.

Anthony also ranks one spot ahead of another emerging star in the Cubs’ Pete-Crow Armstrong.

Anthony's hasn’t gotten off to nearly as good of a start to the season as his jersey sales have, though. Anthony is batting .227, knocking out his first home run during Wednesday’s loss in Houston.

Anthony has shown to be an impressive talent in his 71-game stint in the majors last season. The left fielder hit .292 with eight home runs last summer before an oblique injury shut him down before the postseason.

Boston as a whole has stumbled since Opening Day last week, losing five straight, including getting swept by the Astros in an uncompetitive series. The Red Sox will have an opportunity to right the ship when it starts its home slate on Friday afternoon against the Padres.