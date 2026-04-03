Discussing the Red Sox slow start with Tom Caron

The 2026 Boston Red Sox are off to an admittedly slow start through their first two series of the season. Ring the alarm.

As expected, the takes are already flying. If you listened to Felger & Mazz earlier in the week, you heard the story of a Sox offseason rife with missteps. Ranger Suarez was signed because the team had to spend the money they'd earmarked for Alex Bregman. This led to the team to deal for Caleb Durbin--because they needed a 3B now--which sent Kyle Harrison out of town. Harrison, you might remember, was part of the return in the Rafael Devers trade to the Giants. It's enough to make your head spin, trying to keep track of it all.

Point being, to hear Felger & Mazz tell it, all of these moves were bad and that's the reason why the Red Sox are off to such a poor start. Is there a kernel of truth to that? Yes. But the reasons are more nuanced. That's where Tom Caron comes in. As you heard on the Toucher & Hardy show last week, Caron will be joining us for the entire run of the 2026 Red Sox season, zooming in when he can, every Thursday morning at 8:25. We're all of us on the show big fans of TC, and he's a big fan of the show it turns out. So it should make for a must-listen segment.

Caron didn't sugar-coat it: nothing looks good for the Red Sox right now. They're averaging an error per game. Their team average with runners in scoring position is abysmal. And the starting pitching has been underwhelming, to say the least. TC invoked the wisdom of the late Tim Wakefield, however. Wake's advice was to look at the season in ten-game stretches. So if the Sox can get right back at Fenway and sweep their home-opener series against the Padres, things could start looking up. Watch that clip up top for more.

From Sox to Celts

We'd be remiss if we didn't clip and share our weekly visit with Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston. Yes, his insight is valuable. But it's not the main reason we're putting it in front of you. Look at this man. Look at his mullet and his mustache. They're magnificent. And, if you're a fan a certain popular animated program, it might look vaguely familiar. Chris Forsberg now looks like Sad Sax Guy from Regular Show. All he needs to do is drop the shirt, add some suspenders, and pick up a saxophone. Here's what I'm talking about if you don't get the reference.