PREVIEW: Revolution set for home clash with CF Montreal

Carles Gil #10 of the New England Revolution jumps over Gerardo Valenzuela #22 of FC Cincinnati during the first half of an MLS match at Gillette Stadium on March 15, 2026. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution (1-3-0; 3 pts.) will open a three-game homestand on Saturday, April 4, hosting CF Montreal (1-4-0; 3 pts.) at Gillette Stadium. The 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs on Apple TV in English, Spanish, and French. Listen to Brad Feldman and Clyde Simms call the match on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 (WBZ-FM), and SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157). Tune into Rumba 97.7 for Spanish commentary, or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese.



New England returns home for the first of three consecutive contests in Foxborough, where the Revolution opened the home portion of their 2026 campaign with a 6-1 win over FC Cincinnati on March 15. The Revolution enter this weekend's match with a four-game home unbeaten streak (2-0-2), dating back to the 2025 season. New England will play seven of its next nine games at Gillette Stadium.

In the all-time series against Montreal, New England holds a 17-13-4 advantage including an 8-5-2 home record. Montreal has dropped back-to-back matches following its lone win of the season over Red Bull New York on March 8. Forward Prince Owusu leads the attack with four goals, while midfielder Wiki Carmona paces the team with two assists. Saturday's match will feature the return of Revolution Academy and Revolution II product Olger Escobar, a Lynn, Mass. native and Guatemala international who owns four appearances this season.

Forward Luca Langoni has started the 2026 campaign on a high note as one of the top playmakers in MLS. The Argentine is tied for the league lead in assists with four and has found the scoresheet in the last two games. Langoni highlighted New England's 6-1 victory in its home opener with a three-assist performance, a career high for the 24-year-old. Langoni owns one goal and one assist in three career appearances against Montreal, both coming in his MLS debut.

Defender Ilay Feingold has also found the scoresheet in his last two outings, including a goal-scoring performance at St. Louis CITY SC in New England's most recent match on March 21. Feingold, who converted on assists from Langoni and midfielder Carles Gil, owns one goal and one helper this season. The 21-year-old also has a history of success against Montreal, tallying two goals and one assists in his two prior meetings with the Canadian side.

Ilay Feingold (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Fellow Israeli Dor Turgeman aims to build on his string of goal-scoring performances in front of the home fans at Gillette Stadium after finding the back of the net in the home opener. The 22-year-old striker aims to become just the second player in Revolution history to score in each of his first four home appearances, joining Joe-Max Moore (1996). Turgeman owns four goals and two assists in just over 500 minutes played since arriving in New England last September.

Also in the attack, Gil, New England's captain, continues to etch his name all over the club's record books. With his assist at St. Louis, Gil became the first Revolution player to reach 100 helpers in all competitions for New England. Gil, who currently ranks tied for sixth in the league with 12 key passes, is one goal away from becoming the second Revolution player with 50 goals and 50 assists in MLS play. The 2021 MLS MVP owns nine assists over 13 career meetings against Montreal.

The Revolution strengthened their attack with two recent additions in winger Diego Fagundez and forward Marcos Zambrano. Zambrano, 21, was acquired last week on loan from Salt Lake City and is seeking both his club and MLS debut. Fagundez, the club's original Homegrown Player, has recorded one assist in his two appearances since rejoining his hometown club. The veteran attacker's next goal or assist will be his 100th goal contribution in a Revolution shirt.

In the backline, Brayan Ceballos is tied for the league lead among defenders with two goals scored in 2026, both coming in the season opener. Ceballos, who welcomed a baby boy the week after his two-goal performance in the home opener, has logged three consecutive starts in central defense alongside Mamadou Fofana. Goalkeeper Matt Turner is back with the Revolution after earning a start for the U.S. Men’s National Team in its friendly against Belgium. One of six Revolution players called into international duty during the March window, Turner holds six career wins and four clean sheets against Saturday's visitors.