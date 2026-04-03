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Patriots announce spring schedule

The Patriots will be returning to Gillette later this month.

Colin Kennedy

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet during Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images


The Patriots have officially announced their offseason schedule, and players will officially be making their way back to Foxborough later this month. 

According to Mike Reiss, New England’s voluntary program will begin on April 20, with its voluntary OTAs set for the end of May (27, 29) and beginning of June (1-2, 4, 8-9, 11). The mandatory minicamp is set for June 15-17. 

One thing to watch for as the voluntary program begins is which players are participants. Drake Maye is expected to be a “full go” as detailed by Eliot Wolf earlier this week.

It will also be the first time the Patriots free agent signings will officially work out with the team, including Romeo Doubs, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Dre'Mont Jones. Vera-Tucker will be one to watch regarding his level of participation. The offensive lineman is returning from a torn triceps in 2025.

New England Patriots
Colin KennedyWriter
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