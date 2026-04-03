Patriots announce spring schedule



The Patriots have officially announced their offseason schedule, and players will officially be making their way back to Foxborough later this month.

According to Mike Reiss, New England’s voluntary program will begin on April 20, with its voluntary OTAs set for the end of May (27, 29) and beginning of June (1-2, 4, 8-9, 11). The mandatory minicamp is set for June 15-17.

One thing to watch for as the voluntary program begins is which players are participants. Drake Maye is expected to be a “full go” as detailed by Eliot Wolf earlier this week.