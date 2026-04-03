Mike Vrabel addresses key edge-rusher’s status

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Ever since Mike Vrabel took over the reins in New England, he’s made a consistent effort to improve the Patriots edge rushing situation. That started in 2025 when he brought in Harold Landry on a three-year $43.5 million contract.

Landry hasn’t lived up to that contract as he battled a knee injury for the majority of the season. The edge rusher did grind through the season, only missing a handful of games, but his effectiveness waned, especially in the playoffs.

According to Vrabel, Landry is still working his way back from that injury.

“Harold continues to rehab,” Vrabel said. “You know, I’m just disappointed, obviously, for him and for us because I’ve known Harold for quite a while. You know, a player I became really close with. We drafted him in Tennessee, did a great job for us there. And it’s unfortunate.

“I think that anybody that watched the tape could see, Harold before hurting his knee and then after. And so another player that cares deeply about the team, and his performance, and the impact that he makes. And so I was disappointed for him, but he, like everything else, works his tail off right now to get back.”

Whether or not Landry does make his way back to his former self, Vrabel did make a point to say that the Patriots will continue to look for ways to strengthen the position.

“With that being said, we’ll continue to strengthen each and every position, whether that’s the interior of the defensive line, that’s the edge, inside linebacker,” Vrabel said. “So again, I like the guys that we have, but that doesn’t mean that we won’t continue to try to add to that position.”

New England did make a move in the offseason to address their edge issues, bringing Dre’Mont Jones from Baltimore. Jones brings in a level of versatility for Vrabel to toy with as he can shift from outside to inside.

“There’s versatility,” Vrabel said. “There’s versatility, it’s so critical when you only have 48 players on the active roster on Sundays. When you have guys that can play more than one position, linebacker or safety, and maybe a linebacker on third down or a sub backer, or you have an outside linebacker that can go inside on third down or passing downs. We would love to have as many players that are versatile as possible.”

The Patriots will continue to have opportunities to add to their defense in the draft later this month, especially at edge. This draft is notably deep at the position with the likes of Zion Young, Cashius Howell and T.J. Parker.