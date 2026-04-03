3 Stars: Panthers’ Bobrovsky stones Bruins in 2-1 final

It was only fair to begin to wonder what could slow the Bruins down.

Naturally, it was a trip down to their own personal haunted house, Sunrise's Amerant Bank Arena, that spelled trouble for the Bruins and put an end to the Black and Gold's four-game win streak with a 2-1 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night.

“We didn’t respect our opponent tonight," Bruins coach Marco Sturm said following the loss. "They had a lot of guys out, we just didn’t do our job, so shame on us.”

With the loss the Bruins finished the year with an 0-2-1 record against the Panthers.

Here's a look at the 985TheSportsHub.com 3 Stars of the game...

3rd Star: Mackie Samoskevich

Apr 2, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Panthers right wing MacKie Samoskevich (11) deflects the puck against Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro/Imagn Images)

When the Panthers are rolling, it really starts with their pressure. Whether that's their on-puck pressure in their defensive zone, or their ability to torment opposing defenses with a relentless forecheck, pressure is the name of the game.

And it was that pressure from the Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich that allowed the Cats to jump out to a strong start against the Bruins on Thursday night.

With A.J. Greer bearing down on Bruins defenseman Henri Jokiharju, Samoskevich put himself in the perfect position to intercept a weak pass attempt from the Bruins defenseman, and did exactly that. Samoskevich then hold on to the puck for just long enough to have Jokiharju provide a moving screen on his own goaltender before he ripped the puck by both and into the Boston net for a 1-0 lead.

In additon to the goal, Samoskevich finished this contest with three hits and a block.

(A topic for another day and something I've said a dozen times at the very least, I know, but I really wish the Bruins would've swiped the 23-year-old Samoskevich away from the Panthers in last year's Brad Marchand trade. He would've been an excellent fit for what the B's want to do in their middle six.)

2nd Star: Jeremy Swayman

Apr 2, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) looks on against the Florida Panthers during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro/Imagn Images)

It was an 'off' night for many of the Bruins' best. But B's netminder Jeremy Swayman was certainly dialed in and gave the Bruins a fighting chance to the bitter end.

On the hook for a tough-luck loss with 22 saves on 24 shots, and with both Florida goals coming in a 3:19 span in the first period, Swayman battled throughout the night. Swayman was especially strong in the middle frame, which saw Boston outshot by a 12-5 mark, and had multiple odd-man rushes on goal. Swayman even made a late-game save on Jesper Boqvist on what was a shorthanded breakaway.

Per NaturalStatTrick.com, Swayman beat his expected goals against of 2.73 and came through with saves on six of his seven high-danger shots against.

1st Star: Sergei Bobrovsky

Apr 2, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) acknowledges the fans after the game against the Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was flipping this way and flopping that way. He dove in the net, out of the net, and every which way. But most importantly, Bobrovsky held the Bruins to just one goal in what was a 28-of-29 performance.

And in this one, Bobrovsky saved his best for last, as he put together what was a 15-for-15 line in the third period of play to lock in a victory for the Panthers. There must've been at least five or six chances where you absolutely saw the Bruins scoring a goal, only to be downright robbed by Bobrovsky.